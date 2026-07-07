Robert Pattinson's Surprising Reason for Missing Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's Wedding Revealed
July 7 2026, Updated 3:51 a.m. ET
Robert Pattinson was a no-show for Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's lavish wedding.
The English actor was reportedly invited along with his partner, Suki Waterhouse, to the July 3 wedding event at Madison Square Garden in New York. Although the musician attended the star-studded event, Pattinson was not by her side.
The Devil All the Time star revealed his reason for missing out on the grand wedding while speaking on the red carpet at the world premiere of The Odyssey in London on Monday, July 6.
"I was working. I was shooting Batman," Pattinson told Entertainment Tonight when prompted about his absence.
Robert Pattinson Has a Hectic Schedule These Days
The actor went on to say he "was shooting Batman this morning" before attending The Odyssey's premiere.
Safe to say, with the promotion tour for Christopher Nolan's mythological masterpiece beginning and donning the Bat-Suit from time to time, Pattinson is packed these days.
Even so, he still seemed bummed about missing the "Love Story" singer and the Kansas City Chiefs tight end's wedding this past weekend.
He explained the same to Entertainment Tonight after learning that the couple had given away luxury gifts to guests during their nuptials.
"They were giving away lots of stuff?" Pattinson exclaimed, before adding, "What did I get?"
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Well, he might have missed his chance to win a party favor from one of America's most beloved couples during their wedding, but his musician partner collected a diamond-embellished champagne flute at Swift and Kelce's rehearsal dinner, per Entertainment Weekly.
She attended the wedding with singer-songwriter King Princess and another friend, per the outlet.
The 34-year-old, who opened for the "Style" singer for many of her Eras Tour concerts, wore a dazzling silver dress, with dangling earrings, and matching eyeshadow to the wedding. She paired her outfit with soft pink lips to complete her look.
Robert Pattinson Compared His 'The Odyssey' Character to Jacob in 'Twilight'
Pattinson plays the primary antagonist in The Odyssey. His character, Antinous, is one of the many suitors vying for Queen Penelope (Anne Hathaway), attempting to coerce her to marry him while King Odysseus (Matt Damon) is away.
During an interview with MTV UK on the red carpet of the movie's London premiere, he was asked whether he had fun playing a character that everybody is expected to despise
"I think they will be rooting for him," the Mickey 17 star said.
"I keep comparing it…it’s kind of like Jacob in Twilight," he joked, referring to Taylor Lautner's character in the movie.