Dave Portnoy Goes on Tirade After Not Being Invited to Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's 'Strange' Wedding: 'She Married a Meathead'
July 6 2026, Published 4:40 p.m. ET
Dave Portnoy went on an angry tirade after the certified Swiftie was not invited to Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding.
The Barstool president spoke out on the Monday, July 6, iteration of Wake Up Barstool, ranting about the couple's high-profile wedding at Madison Square Garden in New York City over the weekend.
"It is a strange event," he said. "And I'm a Swiftie, I did not get the invite, I don't even think I'm close."
"There's people who I don't even think know who they are who got invited," he later added.
Portnoy has never met Swift, but he once received a "handwritten" letter from the pop star and is a self-proclaimed fan of hers. It seems Portnoy is not, however, a fan of Kelce's, which he says could have cost him the invite.
"I'm not sure if Travis Kelce doesn't like me," he said. "I really hated his guts when people compared him to [Rob Gronkowski]. I thought it was disrespectful to Gronk."
Portnoy went on to criticize the couple's massive guest list – which was rumored to include more than 1,000 people – and Swift's oxymoronic desire for privacy.
'She Married a Meathead'
"I don't really get what's going on with this wedding," Portnoy said. "And if you're a Taylor Swift person or fan, she's always been a very private person right up to this Kelce thing. And now she married a meathead."
Though Portnoy did not seem to give the newlyweds his blessing, he did proclaim that he thought their relationship was going to go the distance.
"I think this thing is going to last. I think they're really in love," Portnoy added. "But a 1,000-person wedding... This is what I can not get. They made people sign NDAs, they're super strict, you can't do this, but then they have the largest wedding in the history of weddings at Madison Square Garden."
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Despite his angry tirade about the ceremony, Swift's new husband and the non-traditional wedding location, Portnoy confessed he did not have any "FOMO" despite being excluded.
"You're one of the only people that I know who could feel a bit snubbed by not being invited," his co-host, T-Bob Hebert, said.
"I didn't want to necessarily be at Madison Square Garden in 110-degree heat, and as much as people think I'm not really a celebrity meat-rider so to speak," Portnoy responded.
Who Else Was Snubbed From Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's Wedding?
Portnoy later spoke on the air with Kelce's former teammate Will Compton, who also did not receive an invite.
"I’m gonna be honest, I didn’t think nothing of it at first," the 36-year-old told Portnoy.
He later admitted to feeling "flabbergasted" he'd been omitted after the photos rolled out of the huge turnout.
The couple's star-studded wedding included Swift's A-list friends Selena Gomez, Gigi Hadid and Lena Dunham, as well as several of Kelce's NFL pals, including Patrick Mahomes and Michael Strahan.