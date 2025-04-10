or
OK Magazine
Rory McIlroy
COUPLES

Rory McIlroy Sweetly Kisses Wife Erica Stoll’s Forehead at Masters After Calling Off Divorce: Photos

Photo of Erica Stoll and Rory McIlroy.
Rory McIlroy and Erica Stoll have been married since 2017.

By:

April 10 2025, Published 2:24 p.m. ET

Chivarly isn't dead for Rory McIlroy and Erica Stoll!

The professional golfer and his wife displayed a strong united front at the Masters Par 3 Contest in Georgia on Wednesday, April 9, roughly 10 months after they called off their divorce and decided to give their love a second chance.

rory mcilroy erica stoll
The professional golfer and his wife called off their divorce in June 2024.

Based on the pair's wide smiles throughout the day, McIlroy and Stoll appeared happy as could be while making their way through Augusta National Golf Club with their 4-year-old daughter, Poppy.

For the occasion, Stoll adorably matched her daughter in white caddy outfits, while McIlroy was dressed in a blue polo shirt, dark gray pants and a white Nike cap.

rory mcilroy erica stoll
Rory McIlroy and Erica Stoll share their daughter, Poppy, 4.

At one point, the Irish athlete even showed some subtle PDA as he kissed Stoll on the forehead while giving her a one-armed hug, as seen in professional photos circulating through social media.

McIlroy's family outing on the green occurred one day before he teed off at the high-stakes tournament on Thursday, April 10. The four-day event has a tournament purse of $20 million, with the winner receiving $3.6 million of the total.

Stoll accessorized with a green hat featuring the Masters logo on its front, though Poppy seemed to steal the show as she topped off her look with a cute white bow.

McIlroy and Stoll's loved-up presence at the televised tournament is the complete opposite of where their relationship was one year ago.

rory mcilroy erica stoll espn youtube
Rory McIlroy's wife, Erica Stoll, and daughter, Poppy, 4, joined him at the 2025 Masters.

In May 2024, the 35-year-old golfer filed for divorce from Stoll after seven years of marriage, insisting their union was "irretrievably broken."

Just one month later, however, McIlroy backtracked in his petition to divorce and submitted a notice of voluntary dismissal.

The PGA pro later addressed his and Stoll’s decision to move forward with their marriage — and even touched upon speculation there was romantic chemistry between him and CBS reporter Amanda Balionis.

"There have been rumors about my personal life recently, which is unfortunate. Responding to each rumor is a fool's game," McIlroy acknowledged, admitting: "Over the past weeks, Erica and I have realized that our best future was as a family together. Thankfully, we have resolved our differences and look forward to a new beginning."

rory mcilroy and erica stoll
Rory McIlroy and Erica Stoll 'realized' their 'future was best as a family' with daughter Poppy.

Still and McIlroy tied the knot in 2017, though they first met at the 2012 Ryder Cup.

At the time, Stoll was employed as a PGA transport official and was introduced to the legendary golfer at the tournament after he accidentally overslept and had been chaotically trying to make his tee time.

Thanks to the blonde beauty and a police escort, McIlroy was able to successfully make it to his destination.

McIlroy, who had been dating —and was later engaged to — tennis player Caroline Wozniacki, remained friends with Stoll through the end of their engagement in 2014.

That same year, his and Stoll’s relationship turned romantic.

