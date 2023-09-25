OK Magazine
Controversial Actress Roseanne Barr Is Considering Running for Governor of Hawaii After Devastating Wildfires

roseannebarr
Source: mega
By:

Sep. 25 2023, Published 5:41 p.m. ET

Could Roseanne Barr could be on the ballot one day?

During a sit-down with failed gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake, the controversial sitcom star admitted that she's thought of running for governor of Hawaii following the government's response to the devastating wildfires.

roseannebarr
Source: mega

Roseanne hinted that she might run for governor of Hawaii.

"In Maui, Hawaii, they're suffering. And I'm just always praying that aid does reach people," Barr — who has owned a 46-acre property in the popular tourist spot since 2009 — told Lake on a recent installment of her podcast, adding that she has heard from her friends who live there as well that "good things are happening" at the moment.

roseannabarshow podcast
Source: theroseannebarr podcast

Barr told Kari Lake that the people of Maui are 'suffering' under the current governorship.

"They're gonna keep their property, I swear," she continued, referring to her pals in Hawaii. "If I have to come down there and kick some a-- and run for governor."

Lake immediately encouraged the Roseanne star to run, saying: "We need some good America First governors is what we need."

kari lake mega
Source: mega

Kari Lake has been a staunch MAGA supporter for years.

roseanne barr

The National Fire Protection Association reported that the Maui wildfires are in the top 10 deadliest since 1871 with at least 97 people dead and dozens unaccounted for as of late August.

Although it's unclear if Barr is serious about running for governor — a position democrat Josh Green has held since 2022 — users flooded social media with comments criticizing the actress for suggesting she would be going into politics despite her controversial history.

roseannabarr
Source: mega

Barr was slammed on social media regarding her potential bid for governor.

"Here comes another GOP losing an election and claiming it was rigged," one sarcastic user wrote, while a second added, "Hasn’t the state suffered enough? Haven’t we?"

"First time Roseanne was actually funny in decades!" a third critic quipped. A fourth said, "SNL [Saturday Night Live] will have a field day with this!"

Source: OK!

It's not only Barr that is rumored to be giving politics a go. After losing the race for the 2022 election in Arizona, three sources familiar with Lake spilled earlier this month that she would be formally launching her bid for a spot in the Senate very soon — and one of her senior advisors appeared to hint at the same.

"It's time Arizona has a true conservative fighter in the U.S. Senate," Caroline Wren told The Hill. "The people of Arizona want Kari Lake to stay in this fight and are calling on her to run and she’s very likely to answer that call."

