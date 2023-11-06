OK Magazine
Roseanne Barr Mocked After Posing for Photo With Donald Trump: 'Desperately Trying to Be Relevant'

roseanne barr posts photo with donald trump pp
Source: mega
By:

Nov. 6 2023, Updated 2:29 p.m. ET

Roseanne Barr was dragged on social media after posting a snapshot posing with Donald Trump.

The controversial comedienne, who is an outspoken Trump supporter, cozied up to the embattled ex-prez sporting a white ensemble and two different pairs of sunglasses — one on her face and the other on her black ball cap.

roseanne bar therealroseannebar twitter
Source: @therealroseannebarr/twitter

Roseanne Barr posed with Donald Trump.

"I needed two shades because our future is so bright," she captioned the photo.

Critics of both Trump and Barr flooded social media with insults aimed at the controversial pair. One user wrote, "Why does she have two pair of sunglasses and where are Trumps teeth? Is this photo real?"

Another replied, "I didn't know she was still alive. Needless to say, I'm disappointed."

roseanne barr post photo with dpnald trump
Source: mega

Barr is an outspoken Trump supporter.

"Perhaps Roseanne Barr & Donald Trump are simply pitching a new reality television show — 'Cancelled'," another person quipped.

Others suggested that the 77-year-old might choose the Roseanne star as his running mate in his campaign for the 2024 presidential election.

"BreakingNews: Trump simultaneously announces 2024 running mate and new wife … Roseanne Barr," one critic joked, and another responded, "Of course. She is desperately trying to be relevant and he could keep her under his thumb. She’s like co-dependent play dough in his hands."

roseanne barr post photo with donald trumpjpg
Source: mega

Barr was mocked on social media for wearing two pairs of sunglasses in her photo-op with Trump.

MORE ON:
roseanne barr

Barr regularly speaks about her support for the controversial politician on her social media and on podcast appearances. As OK! previously reported, she claimed that it was her birthday wish to "meet the twice elected President of the United States."

She also recently gushed about the 77-year-old's sense of humor to the former president's eldest son, Donald Trump Jr.

rosanne barr post photo with donald trump
Source: mega

Barr regularly gushes about Trump on social media and in podcast appearances.

"What I love about your dad is he is one funny guy! He is so hilarious, and I think that is part of why they hate him. They hate humor," she claimed. "They don't have any sense of humor about themselves — right there that is what a fascist is. Someone in power who has no ability to laugh at themselves, has no self-reflection; they look in the mirror and there is nothing there."

Source: OK!

"If you can't laugh at yourself, you don't have a soul," she continud. "Your dad laughs at himself and everyone else and he makes everyone laugh. He has the heart of the comedian, which is why we all love him because he's so funny!"

