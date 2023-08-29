Roseanne Barr Ripped Apart for Hanging Out With Former Trump Advisor Michael Flynn: 'Fitting'
Careful who you keep close, Roseanne Barr — you might just find yourself in the midst of more hate!
On Monday, August 28, the 70-year-old uploaded a photo of herself and Michael Flynn to Twitter (recently renamed X), causing social media users to slam the controversial comedian because of who she chooses to surround herself with.
"I’d like to introduce you to my new boyfriend," Barr sarcastically wrote alongside the picture of her hugging Donald Trump's former national security advisor inside of a lobby.
While fans of the Roseanne star and Flynn — who tied the knot with his longtime lover Lori Andrade in 1981 — were flattered to see the dynamic duo getting along, many Twitter users were disgusted to know two people they despise had developed a close friendship.
"Ewww!" one critic expressed, as another added, "a traitor and a race baiter," to which someone snubbed: "Ones broke one has money that he wants."
"Just when you thought you couldn't hate them both any more," a hater admitted, while another user quipped, "a match made in MAGA h---."
Barr has been on a streak of hate ever since she recently made extremely offensive claims against the Jewish community.
At the end of June, The Nanny star made a guest appearance on Theo Vonn's "This Past Weekend" podcast, where she made nauseating antisemitic statements about the Holocaust.
"Nobody died in the Holocaust either. That’s the truth. It should happen. Six million Jews should die right now cause they cause all the problems in the world. But it never happened. But it never happened — Mandated," Barr wildly claimed regarding the mass genocide of an estimated six million European Jews between 1933 and 1945.
The mom-of-five tried to validate her right to make such shameful remarks, insisting she was "100 percent" Jewish to Vonn, who noticeably laughed along as she made the scornful statements.
That wasn't the first time Barr landed herself in the headlines for hurtful comments either, as her self-titled show was notoriously canceled in 2018 after Twitter users discovered a string of seemingly racist tweets.