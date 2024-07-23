Roseanne Barr Shunned by Her Democrat Family After Supporting Donald Trump: 'They Don't Even Talk to Me'

Roseanne Barr revealed her family has deserted her after she's gone all-in on supporting Donald Trump to be president in the 2024 election.

During an interview on Newsmax, the Roseanne actress, 71, admitted politics has pulled her brood apart.

"They're my kids. I still have Democrat kids, so God help me, and my mom too is still a Democrat. I have tried like h--- — and my g-- brother and g-- sister. I tried like h--- and now they don't even talk to me. I try to text them and they don't take my texts. Whatever!" she said.