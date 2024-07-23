Roseanne Barr Shunned by Her Democrat Family After Supporting Donald Trump: 'They Don't Even Talk to Me'
Roseanne Barr revealed her family has deserted her after she's gone all-in on supporting Donald Trump to be president in the 2024 election.
During an interview on Newsmax, the Roseanne actress, 71, admitted politics has pulled her brood apart.
"They're my kids. I still have Democrat kids, so God help me, and my mom too is still a Democrat. I have tried like h--- — and my g-- brother and g-- sister. I tried like h--- and now they don't even talk to me. I try to text them and they don't take my texts. Whatever!" she said.
"Roseanne, we still love you here at Newsmax!" the host replied.
This is hardly the first time the Hollywood star has gushed about Trump, 78.
As OK! previously reported, she bragged about meeting the businessman for the first time at an event.
“I went in there and I just, I grabbed at him, you know, and he was so nice!” she spilled. “He just kind of gently rearranged my arm so nicely. And afterwards I thought, Oh my God, I could have got shot! The way I was grabbing at him with the Secret Service. I was like, 'Oh, I love you!' But, you know, I can’t control myself. I just flipped out."
"A dad bear, they'll go out and kill all the others. That's one thing and it's cool. But Trump wraps his arms around us," she explained of their interaction.
Barr also spoke to Donald Trump Jr. about his father and how much she loved him.
"What I love about your dad is he is one funny guy! He is so hilarious, and I think that is part of why they hate him. They hate humor. They don't have any sense of humor about themselves — right there that is what a fascist is," she told the famous offspring. "Someone in power who has no ability to laugh at themselves, has no self-reflection; they look in the mirror and there is nothing there. If you can't laugh at yourself, you don't have a soul. Your dad laughs at himself and everyone else and he makes everyone laugh. He has the heart of the comedian, which is why we all love him because he's so funny!"