Rosie O'Donnell Recalls 'Tense Time' With Whoopi Goldberg on 'The View': 'It Didn't Go So Well' 

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Rosie O’Donnell recently opened up about the tension she experienced with Whoopi Goldberg during her second stint on The View from 2014 to 2015. O'Donnell reflected on the friction that occurred while sharing the show's Hot Topics table with Goldberg on “The Tangle” podcast, admitting, "When I was there last, I had sort of a tense time with Whoopi." O'Donnell explained she originally envisioned working alongside Goldberg, 70, as a powerhouse partnership, hoping they would function like basketball legends "Scottie Pippen and Michael Jordan passing the ball back and forth and then shooting.” The dynamic did not go as planned.

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Inside Rosie O'Donnell's Tension With Whoopi Goldberg

Source: MEGA Rosie O'Donnell thinks Whoopi Goldberg may have 'felt encroached upon' when they were on 'The View' together.

“But that's not exactly what happened. And I think maybe she felt encroached upon in some way, and I was never trying to encroach," O'Donnell admitted. "I was just doing it the way that I knew how to do it. And it didn't go so well, you know. So I didn't want it to be awkward and go on there and make it awkward." The star spilled on another point of contention. "I thought I was going in safe and sound and it didn't turn out that way from day one," O'Donnell said, adding she "made the mistake of throwing to a commercial when [Goldberg] was still talking," and that the latter "was very upset by that." Despite their past misunderstandings, O’Donnell emphasized there is no lingering bad blood.

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Rosie O' Donnell 'Respects' Whoopi Goldberg

Source: MEGA Whoopi Goldberg and Rosie O'Donnell have mended ties.

O’Donnell made it clear that she greatly admires Goldberg. "I admire her EGOT status. I have respect for her," she said. She noted they are both "grown-a-- women" who support other women, and they have entirely moved past the conflict. Goldberg also confirmed on a June episode of The View that the two had a sweet, positive reunion after running into each other at a Broadway performance of The Jellicle Ball. "She has a one-woman show she's doing, too. She's got all kinds of great stuff going on, but she looked amazing,” Goldberg said.

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Source: MEGA Rosie O'Donnell is returning to 'The View' as a guest for Season 30.

The revelation comes as O'Donnell looks back at her daytime television legacy. She confirmed that she has agreed to return as a guest on The View's milestone Season 30 alongside other former co-hosts. In addition, she has completely debunked rumors that she is trying to take over Jimmy Kimmel’s late-night hosting slot permanently. Speculation began after networks announced that O'Donnell would guest-host Jimmy Kimmel Live! in August. A website alleged she was plotting a late-night "takeover" behind Kimmel's back. O’Donnell shut down the rumor on Instagram, calling the report "funny and completely untrue." She clarified that she plans to leave for Ireland immediately after her guest-hosting duties wrap so her child can begin eighth grade.

What's in Store for Rosie O'Donnell's Future?

Source: MEGA The actress moved to Ireland in 2025.