Rosie O'Donnell Dismisses Jimmy Kimmel 'Takeover' Speculation While Hinting at Daytime TV Comeback: 'Completely Untrue'
July 28 2026, Published 2:12 p.m. ET
Rosie O'Donnell shut down speculation that she wanted to replace Jimmy Kimmel on his late-night show, while suggesting she could be open to returning to television in a daytime role.
The comedian and former talk show host addressed the claims after sharing an alleged Globe Magazine email about on Instagram on Monday, July 28.
The email reads, "GLOBE is preparing a story reporting that Rosie O’Donnell is eyeing a full-time return to late night after Jimmy Kimmel tapped her to guest host 'JKL!' in mid-August, with sources saying she may be willing to go behind his back with ABC executives to make it happen."
Responding to the claims, O'Donnell made it clear, saying, "Ha, funny - and completely untrue."
Rosie O'Donnell Said She Planned to Return to Ireland After Guest Hosting
O'Donnell also addressed her plans after completing the guest-hosting stint.
"I leave ireland the day I'm done guest hosting for jimmy - where my child starts the 8 th grade – I'm not interested in doing late night – daytime however would be interesting," O'Donnell continued.
Her comments came ahead of her scheduled week-long guest-hosting appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, which begins on August 17.
Rosie O'Donnell Shuts Down Claims She Wanted Jimmy Kimmel's Job
O'Donnell addressed speculation that she could replace Kimmel after sharing the email that claimed she hoped to "turn a temporary gig into a permanent takeover."
However, the 64-year-old moved to Ireland following Donald Trump's return to the White House for a second presidential term. The speculation surfaced during a period when both O'Donnell and Kimmel had made headlines over their public criticism of Trump.
Kimmel also found himself at the center of controversy after ABC suspended him over remarks about the death of right-wing influencer Charlie Kirk.
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Rosie O'Donnell Explained Why She Left Her Original Talk Show
In a recent interview with Page Six, O'Donnell reflected on her decision to leave The Rosie O'Donnell Show while it was still at the height of its success.
She recalled that learning she had reached financial security, with $100 million in the bank, helped confirm that it was the right time to step away from the program.
O'Donnell said, "When I heard that [number], I thought, ‘OK, now I’m done."
She added, "And everyone was like, 'Why are you leaving?'"
She also opened up about the personal reasons behind her decision to step away from the show.
"I wanted to be at their softball games. I wanted to be at school plays," she continued.
Rosie O'Donnell Previously Hosted Two Successful Daytime Talk Shows
O'Donnell became one of television's biggest daytime personalities with The Rosie O'Donnell Show, which aired from 1996 to 2002. During its run, the program earned her 11 Daytime Emmy Awards.
She later joined The View in 2006 but left the following year after a highly publicized on-air disagreement with conservative co-host Elisabeth Hasselbeck. O'Donnell returned to the panel in 2014 for another season before departing again in 2015.