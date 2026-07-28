Rosie O'Donnell Dismisses Jimmy Kimmel 'Takeover' Speculation While Hinting at Daytime TV Comeback: 'Completely Untrue'

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Rosie O'Donnell shut down speculation that she wanted to replace Jimmy Kimmel on his late-night show, while suggesting she could be open to returning to television in a daytime role. The comedian and former talk show host addressed the claims after sharing an alleged Globe Magazine email about on Instagram on Monday, July 28. The email reads, "GLOBE is preparing a story reporting that Rosie O’Donnell is eyeing a full-time return to late night after Jimmy Kimmel tapped her to guest host 'JKL!' in mid-August, with sources saying she may be willing to go behind his back with ABC executives to make it happen." Responding to the claims, O'Donnell made it clear, saying, "Ha, funny - and completely untrue."

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Rosie O'Donnell Said She Planned to Return to Ireland After Guest Hosting

Source: MEGA Rosie O'Donnell had discussed her plans to leave for Ireland after guest hosting 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!'

O'Donnell also addressed her plans after completing the guest-hosting stint. "I leave ireland the day I'm done guest hosting for jimmy - where my child starts the 8 th grade – I'm not interested in doing late night – daytime however would be interesting," O'Donnell continued. Her comments came ahead of her scheduled week-long guest-hosting appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, which begins on August 17.

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Rosie O'Donnell Shuts Down Claims She Wanted Jimmy Kimmel's Job

Source: MEGA Rosie O'Donnell had shared an email that sparked speculation about her alleged plans for a late-night television return.

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Rosie O'Donnell Explained Why She Left Her Original Talk Show

Source: MEGA Rosie O'Donnell earlier discussed her decision to leave 'The Rosie O'Donnell Show' after achieving major success.

In a recent interview with Page Six, O'Donnell reflected on her decision to leave The Rosie O'Donnell Show while it was still at the height of its success. She recalled that learning she had reached financial security, with $100 million in the bank, helped confirm that it was the right time to step away from the program. O'Donnell said, "When I heard that [number], I thought, ‘OK, now I’m done." She added, "And everyone was like, 'Why are you leaving?'" She also opened up about the personal reasons behind her decision to step away from the show. "I wanted to be at their softball games. I wanted to be at school plays," she continued.

Rosie O'Donnell Previously Hosted Two Successful Daytime Talk Shows

Source: MEGA Rosie O'Donnell had built a successful daytime television career with 'The Rosie O'Donnell Show' and later appeared on 'The View.'