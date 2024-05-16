'You Got This': Rosie O'Donnell Texts Words of Encouragement to Michael Cohen During Hush Money Testimony Against Donald Trump

The unlikely bond between O'Donnell and Cohen emerged in 2019 while the former Trump lawyer was serving time for tax fraud and campaign finance violations.

The former co-host of The View, a long-time critic of Trump, drove to West Virginia to visit Cohen, leading to a heartfelt connection between the two.

According to Jacob Bernstein of The New York Times, the 62-year-old actress shared insights into their relationship, highlighting a six-hour visit where they even held hands.

She described this connection as vital for Cohen during a challenging period, stating, “When someone is in a relationship that unhealthy and breaks free, it’s a very lonely time.”