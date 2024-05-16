'You Got This': Rosie O'Donnell Texts Words of Encouragement to Michael Cohen During Hush Money Testimony Against Donald Trump
Actress and comedian Rosie O'Donnell reached out to Michael Cohen, former attorney to Donald Trump, with words of encouragement while he testified in Trump's hush money trial in Manhattan.
The unlikely bond between O'Donnell and Cohen emerged in 2019 while the former Trump lawyer was serving time for tax fraud and campaign finance violations.
The former co-host of The View, a long-time critic of Trump, drove to West Virginia to visit Cohen, leading to a heartfelt connection between the two.
According to Jacob Bernstein of The New York Times, the 62-year-old actress shared insights into their relationship, highlighting a six-hour visit where they even held hands.
She described this connection as vital for Cohen during a challenging period, stating, “When someone is in a relationship that unhealthy and breaks free, it’s a very lonely time.”
O'Donnell's support extended beyond personal visits, as she was Cohen's first guest on his podcast, "Mea Culpa," and maintained regular contact with him.
As he prepared to testify, the comedian texted him words of reassurance, saying, "Breathe — relax — tell the truth — u got this — i love u." In response, Cohen expressed his gratitude, stating, "Thank you and truly love you," after she acknowledged his performance.
During Cohen's testimony, the League of Their Own actress continued to uplift him, praising his efforts and affirming, "You hit a home run."
“I know this has been a tumultuous time, so I check in. It’s a big thing to be in a position to be able to change the whole country in some way,” she told Bernstein.
The former president would often throw personal insults O’Donnell’s way, and she’s been criticizing him long before he ever entered the political arena.
Trump was even threatening to sue the comedian when she was a co-host on The View in 2006 after she attacked him on air.
As OK! previously reported, Trump has also gone after Cohen multiple times.
“Michael Cohen is a convicted liar, and he’s got no credibility whatsoever,” Trump, 77 — who has a court order in place to not discuss witnesses in the hush money trial — told 6 ABC Philadelphia. “He was a lawyer, and you rely on your lawyers. But Michael Cohen was a convicted liar. He was a lawyer for many people, not just me. Then he got in trouble because of things outside of what he did for me.”
In response, Cohen went off on his ex-boss.
"Oh… Von S---zInPantz. Keep whining, crying and violating the gag order you petulant defendant!" he replied to the video clip on X, formerly known as Twitter.