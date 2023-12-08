Prince Harry Shrugs Off Insults After Comedians Mocked His Explosive Memoir 'Spare'

"I mean, there are obviously things in the book that were great stand-up fodder," Scobie said in an interview. "From what I understand, he [Harry] gets it, he got it. You know, I don't think there was any kind of hurt feelings about that."

Over the years, Harry has taken a light-hearted approach to some of the jokes made about him and his family.

"And quite honestly, if you're a public figure, a celebrity, you want to be included in those late-night monologues," Scobie added. "You want to be an SNL skit, these are the things that show that you've made it."