Prince Harry Shrugs Off Insults After Comedians Mocked His Explosive Memoir 'Spare'
Prince Harry's memoir, Spare, flew off the shelves upon its release, but the project became the center of many jokes made by comedians and on sketch shows. However, Endgame author Omid Scobie claimed the duke was left unfazed by the humorous reviews.
"I mean, there are obviously things in the book that were great stand-up fodder," Scobie said in an interview. "From what I understand, he [Harry] gets it, he got it. You know, I don't think there was any kind of hurt feelings about that."
Over the years, Harry has taken a light-hearted approach to some of the jokes made about him and his family.
"And quite honestly, if you're a public figure, a celebrity, you want to be included in those late-night monologues," Scobie added. "You want to be an SNL skit, these are the things that show that you've made it."
Scobie later theorized Harry was able to see the commentary as something intended to be funny instead of a smear campaign, as the duke has been vocal about his disdain for the tabloid industry.
"And I don't think it comes from a negative, it doesn't come from the same place as a Daily Mail piece, or [Daily Mail columnist] Jan Moir op-ed, it's very different," the journalist noted.
In Spare, Harry wrote about getting frostbite on his genitals, and the anecdote received a significant amount of media attention.
"I haven't heard anything about regretting anything about that," Scobie explained. "But I think it had been, by the time it had come out. He had been read so many times among the people around him and himself. But they must have been extremely confident about everything that they were pressing out."
"I also think that whether he liked it or not, he would have had editors love him that would have reminded him that to tell one story, you have to kind of go warts and all," he continued.
- Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Are 'Dismayed' After Omid Scobie's 'Translation Error' Revealed Royal Racists
- Prince Harry's Bombshell Memoir 'Spare' Frightened the Palace, Additional Anecdotes 'Will Never See the Light of Day'
- What Is 'Their Purpose?': Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Criticized by Duo's Very Own 'Lapdog' Author
Aside from Spare, Scobie's Endgame was caught in a royal scandal of its own, as Dutch versions of the text accused Kate Middleton and King Charles of being the infamous royal racists.
OK! previously reported royal expert Jennie Bond urged the Sussexes to separate themselves from the gossip.
“I think it would be a very good move on their part to state clearly and unequivocally that they have absolutely nothing to do with this book, if that is the case," Bond said on GB News.
“Because obviously as long as they stay silent, we all think, ‘well, you know, how could a letter between the King and Meghan Markle, how could that get into the public domain?'" she asked.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
In Meghan and Harry's 2021 tell-all interview, the Duchess of Sussex alleged one of her inlaws talked about how dark Prince Archie's skin would be, but she refused to identify who commented on it because it "would be damaging" to the crown.
“There are unanswered questions and I think it would be very helpful if they answered," Bond stated.
“If they could distance themselves from this rather nasty, snide book, it will be a good move because I don't really know why Omid Scobie has been so just plain unpleasant about so many members of the royal family, particularly Catherine, Princess of Wales," she added.
Scobie spoke to Newsweek.