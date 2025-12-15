Rosie Perez 'Devastated' After Deaths of Rob and Michele Reiner: 'He Was So Wonderful'

Article continues below advertisement

Rosie Perez spoke out for the first time following the murder of her friends Rob and Michele Reiner. During the Monday, December 15, episode of TODAY With Jenna & Friends, the actress offered her condolences alongside host Jenna Bush Hager.

Source: TODAY With Jenna & Friends/YouTube Rosie Perez guest co-hosted 'TODAY With Jenna & Friends.'

“I know you had a close relationship with Rob and Michele, and I know that everybody was waking up heartbroken this morning,” the media personality started. “I was devastated last night when the calls started flooding in,” Rosie expressed. “I met him through activism work, and he was just so wonderful. He treated me like we knew each other for years. Michele was amazing. Such an intelligent person. They were both very warm and funny and kind people, and it’s a great loss. But the good news, if there’s any good news in this tragedy, is that his legacy will live on forever.”

Source: TODAY With Jenna & Friends/YouTube Jenna Bush Hager called Rob Reiner's work 'important.'

Jenna praised the late director’s “important work for our culture,” including his films and activism initiatives. “My favorite movie of his was The Princess Bride. ‘Good luck storming the castle!’” Rosie recalled. “Favorite line out of the whole thing. He’s going to be deeply missed…I’m going to miss him a lot, and Michele.”

Rob and Michele Reiner Were Murdered in Their Home

Source: MEGA Rob and Michele Reiner were found with stab wounds.

Rob and Michele were found deceased inside their Brentwood, Calif., home, with stab wounds to their throats on Sunday, December 14. Per dispatch audio, a firefighter called for backup after arriving to the house at approximately 3:30 p.m. on Sunday. The stars’ dead bodies were discovered by their daughter Romy, who told police her brother was a “dangerous suspect.” Their son Nick is currently in custody as the accused murder.

Source: MEGA Nick Reiner allegedly killed his parents.

"It is with profound sorrow that we announce the tragic passing of Michele and Rob Reiner. We are heartbroken by this sudden loss, and we ask for privacy during this unbelievably difficult time," a statement from the family's spokesperson read shortly after news broke about the murders.

Nick Reiner Struggles With Drug Abuse

Source: @BUILD Series/YOUTUBE Nick Reiner is currently in police custody.