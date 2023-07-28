Royal Family 'Massively Irritated' by Prince Harry's Tabloid Court Fight
It seems like Prince Harry can never win.
Though a judge threw out of the red-headed royal's phone hacking case against The Sun's parents publisher, News Group Newspapers, on Thursday, July 27, the court is allowing him to take The Sun to trial after he claimed the outlet illegally obtained private information about him.
Earlier this year, the 38-year-old took the stand and spoke out about his past, including his ex-girlfriend Chelsy Davy, and now his father, King Charles, and brother, Prince William, are nervous he'll spill even more secrets about the royal family if he returns to the High Court witness box.
The royals are doing their best to avoid Harry's legal battles in the meantime.
“Everyone in the family completely accepts that Harry is a private citizen and can do what he likes without reference to the family. That doesn’t mean they have to like it. Of course they are massively irritated by the prospect of more blockbuster Harry trials but they have been expecting it; there is also the defamation case against the Mail, don’t forget. Their goal is just to keep plugging away and not get distracted by any of it," a source told The Daily Beast.
Justice Timothy Fancourt also shut down Harry's claim that there is a “secret agreement” between Buckingham Palace and the media, leading the royals to be come relieved he cannot proceed with phone hacking claims.
"It is quite clear there was never any such agreement and it is only the Duke who has ever asserted there was," said a spokesman from the publishing house. "Mr. Justice Fancourt then dismissed the Duke’s phone hacking claims against both the News of the World and The Sun on the grounds that the claim had been brought too late."
As OK! reported, the Duke of Sussex previously portrayed his brood in a negative light.
"The King brings Harry up every time I see him. I don’t think we’ve moved past sad and bewildered, but there’s a bit more frustration at his behavior because it just keeps going," a source spilled of Charles' reactions.
"It has his family terrified," an insider said about the Spare author's court appearance in June. "They are nervous about what Harry could ultimately reveal, and rightly so. His book was bad enough."