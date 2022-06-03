'Brazen Hussy!' Royal Insider SLAMS Meghan Markle's 'Promote Meghan Show' Appearance In The Queen’s Jubilee Celebrations

Biographer Tom Bower chimed in about what bothered him about the mom-of-two, who spoke with Oprah Winfrey in 2021 about what life was like behind closed doors while at the palace. "I get excited about Meghan appearing in this extraordinary hat with a big smile and letting down the window of the car so she can be seen. Here is a woman, as you know better than anyone else, according to you, lied 17 times on the Oprah interview and has yet apologized. Why has she come here? Has she come here to apologize to the Queen? Has she come here to say she is sorry to the Duchess of Cambridge or is she here to promote herself? And I thought her big smiles as she edged toward the window to make sure that the camera should see her with her oversized hat was all part of the Meghan show," he said. "That is really quite extraordinary, I thought."

During the sit-down interview, Meghan claimed that one person in the royal family was "concerned" over Archie's skin color — something that didn't sit well with Queen Elizabeth and others.

"There’s no doubt across the Caribbean, other parts of the world that Meghan’s allegations about racism resounded and had a terrible effect on the image of the Queen and the royal family, and to see her then smiling through the window of the car and standing close to make sure that she should be seen at the parade today just shows what a brazen hussy she is," he declared.