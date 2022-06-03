'Brazen Hussy!' Royal Insider SLAMS Meghan Markle's 'Promote Meghan Show' Appearance In The Queen’s Jubilee Celebrations
Meghan Markle is back in the U.K., and it's safe to say that a lot of people are not happy she's back in the spotlight again.
Of course, Piers Morgan discussed his thoughts on Prince Harry and the former actress, 40, attending various events for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.
"They keep preaching this about the environment and the need to save our carbon footprint, and then we discover they got here from California on a private jet — I mean, when they do things like that, I am like, 'Who does this nonsense? Who lets them behave like this and thinks it is actually good?'" the TV host said while on his show Piers Morgan Uncensored.
Biographer Tom Bower chimed in about what bothered him about the mom-of-two, who spoke with Oprah Winfrey in 2021 about what life was like behind closed doors while at the palace. "I get excited about Meghan appearing in this extraordinary hat with a big smile and letting down the window of the car so she can be seen. Here is a woman, as you know better than anyone else, according to you, lied 17 times on the Oprah interview and has yet apologized. Why has she come here? Has she come here to apologize to the Queen? Has she come here to say she is sorry to the Duchess of Cambridge or is she here to promote herself? And I thought her big smiles as she edged toward the window to make sure that the camera should see her with her oversized hat was all part of the Meghan show," he said. "That is really quite extraordinary, I thought."
During the sit-down interview, Meghan claimed that one person in the royal family was "concerned" over Archie's skin color — something that didn't sit well with Queen Elizabeth and others.
"There’s no doubt across the Caribbean, other parts of the world that Meghan’s allegations about racism resounded and had a terrible effect on the image of the Queen and the royal family, and to see her then smiling through the window of the car and standing close to make sure that she should be seen at the parade today just shows what a brazen hussy she is," he declared.
Naturally, others joined in and agreed with Bower. One person wrote, "Playing herself as the CHILDREN SCARER," while another added, "Brazen hussy, couldn’t have put it better myself 😂."
A third person added, "She needs to improve her public image, hence the excessive smiling. Her face must be aching with the fakery."
Since Meghan and Harry have touched down in the U.K., they have been seen at various events, including the National Service of Thanksgiving, but they weren't greeted with open arms. Instead, they sat far away from Prince William, Kate Middleton, and even Prince Charles barely interacted with the California-based pair.