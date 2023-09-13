Rudy Giuliani Rips 'Dumbest Man' Joe Biden Apart After President 'Flat Out Lies' About Visiting Ground Zero Day After 9/11
Rudy Giuliani was livid after Joe Biden falsely claimed he visited Ground Zero just one day after the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks,
The former New York City Mayor — who was in office when the horrific attacks occurred — was speaking to Newsmax host Eric Bolling on Tuesday, September 12, when he angrily admitted, "this one is a very hard one, you realize, for me to contain myself."
Giuliani's fury came after the president delivered a speech in Alaska, where he was visiting troops instead of making an appearance at the 9/11 memorial in the Financial District of Manhattan like every other president since the sorrowful day occurred.
"I knew he wasn’t there on the 12th. I was there. I sure as h--- was there, but again, it was the busiest day of my life, or the second busiest. Maybe, just maybe, he was there," the conservative lawyer said, admittedly trying to give Biden the benefit of the doubt.
"I couldn’t imagine, and if he were there, it wouldn’t have mattered to me because I considered him one of the dumbest men in the Senate," Giuliani harshly explained. "I wouldn’t have gone to him unless I had to."
"But I checked, and then I got several other people, I heard Ben Domenech on television, I went and got some video, and I realized he was just flat out lying. And to add that thing, 'I looked into the gate gates of Hell…'" the 79-year-old continued regarding Biden's speech, which several networks quickly fact-checked, proving the U.S. Commander-in-Chief had actually been in Washington D.C. for a Senate session.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Biden represented his home state of Delaware in Senate from 1973 to 2009, and while a photograph shows the 80-year-old praying with first responders at the World Trade Center attack site on September 20, 2001, it was more than a week after he had claimed to be there, upsetting many.
"Ground Zero in New York, I remember standing there the next day and looking at the building. I felt like I was looking through the gates of Hell, it looked so devastating," Biden incorrectly stated during Monday's speech.