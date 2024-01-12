OK Magazine
Donald Trump Court Room Sketch Artist Praised for 'Perfect' Depiction of Former President's 'Resting Loser Face': See the Drawings

donald trump court pp
Source: mega
By:

Jan. 12 2024, Published 1:07 p.m. ET

At this point, court room sketches of Donald Trump are nothing new — but Christine Cornell's most recent drawings of the former president and his attorney Alina Habba might just take the cake.

On Thursday, January 11, Trump and his lawyer sat side by side in the Manhattan Supreme Court for the 77-year-old's civil fraud case made against him by New York Attorney General Letitia James.

donald trump courtroom
Source: mega

Donald Trump and his attorney Alina Habba sat side by side in the Manhattan Superior Court on Thursday, January 11.

In recently released sketches, which have since been spread across news broadcasts and throughout social media, Cornell portrayed Trump's angry expressions by drawing a scowl on his face as he grumpily sat with his arms crossed inside of the court room.

Meanwhile, the talented sketch artist accentuated Habba's facial features with exaggerated cheek bones, protruding lips and a sharpened chin.

donald trump skethes msnbc twitter
Source: @MSNBC/twitter

Christine Cornell was praised for her court room sketches of Donald Trump and attorney Alina Habba.

Cornell drew Habba's fingers so it looked like she was scolding the judge, and many anti-Trump trolls compared the drawing of her hands to a vulture's talons.

Social media users had a field day poking fun at both Trump and Habba after the sketches quickly became a viral topic of discussion.

donald trump lawyer alina habba
Source: mega

Alina Habba is the attorney representing Donald Trump in his civil fraud case against New York Attorney General Letitia James.

"Wow Habba really does look like a character from Looney Tunes," one person joked, as another quipped: "Attention, courtroom artist needs more orange, stat!"

A third user applauded Cornell for her impressive portrayal of Trump's "Resting Loser Face," while a fourth praised, "these are good depictions lol it’s how I see these people anyway."

"The artist HAS to be a Democrat," someone guessed, as another declared, "these sketches capture them perfectly."

The release of the court sketches came after both sides of the $370 million civil fraud trial delivered their closing speeches.

doanld trump court pp
Source: mega

Donald Trump claimed the case is yet another 'political with hunt.'

Ahead of the closing arguments, Trump went on one of his many rants from outside of the court room, claiming the case against him is "election interference at the highest level" and insisted he’s had "no rights" throughout the trial itself, as OK! previously reported.

"It is indeed a terrible witch hunt," Trump informed reporters on Thursday. "As you know, I want to speak, I want to make this summation. At this moment, the judge is not letting me make this summation because I’ll bring up things that he doesn’t want to hear. And it’s a very unfair trial, nobody’s seen anything like this."

Source: OK!

He continued: "We have a situation where a statute was used that doesn’t give me a jury. I really have no rights, and it’s sad. And nobody, nobody thinks it's constitutional people. Legal scholars are writing about it like it’s something they’ve never seen before. So it’s interference, it’s political interference, and it’s something that shouldn’t be allowed."

The nearly over trial was a result of a 2022 lawsuit filed against Trump by James — who accused the ex-POTUS, his two adult sons and the Trump Organization as a whole of inflating the net worth of Mar-a-Lago and other real estate properties by billions of dollars in an effort to get better tax benefits and loan terms.

