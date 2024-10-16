Rumer Willis Shares Sultry Nude Photos in Bathtub After Shocking Split From Baby Daddy Derek Richard Thomas
Rumer Willis is showing Derek Richard Thomas what he’s missing!
On Tuesday, October 15, the daughter of Demi Moore and Bruce Willis, 36, shared some sultry naked photos as she enjoyed an outdoor bath.
In the snaps, the star — who revealed in August she and her baby daddy had split after two years together — looked up at the sky as she covered her private parts in the clear water.
“Never want to take a bath indoors again….🏝️,” the actress wrote.
Fans of Rumer gushed over the upload, with one calling her “heavenly” while another said she was “beautiful.”
A third raved, “Girl, you’re GORGEOUS. Natural beauty 😍❤️.”
As OK! previously reported, on August 23, during a morning Q&A with fans, Rumer shared her relationship status.
When one follower asked if she and Derek were "still a couple," she replied, "Nope, I am single momming it and co-parenting."
Derek and Rumer welcomed their daughter, Louetta, 1, in April 2023.
"I'm so grateful for Lou," Rumer added. "She is the best thing in my life and I am forever grateful I was able to have the time in that relationship for her to come into my life."
Though it is unclear when the duo called it quits, this past Father's Day, they were still an item, as Derek made a gushing Instagram post about his partner and their offspring.
"I love you, Louetta. Thank you for changing my life and transforming me into a better person. Being your father is the greatest joy of my life. It’s an honor to be your guide as you teach me how to live," the singer penned. "Thank you for existing and thank you to your mother @rumerwillis for being my loving partner on this journey of parenthood. I love you both."
Despite the breakup, Rumer is not deterred from expanding her family, as the famous offspring revealed she wants to have "six or seven kids" in total.
When asked if she would have a child without a significant other, she noted, "Definitely because having siblings is one of the best parts of my entire life."
The redhead shared that her sisters are "my best friends and favorite people and I want that for Louo [sic]. So open to whatever that looks like in the future."
The Sorority Row star is close with sisters Tallulah and Scout, as well as half-sisters Mabel and Evelyn, whom Bruce welcomed with second wife Emma Heming Willis.