'No Such Thing as Monogamy With Men': RuPaul Reveals Why His Open Marriage to Husband Georges LeBar Is 'Realistic'
Can men be monogamous? RuPaul doesn’t think so!
In a recent interview, RuPaul revealed why he and his husband Georges LeBar have an open marriage.
“It’s just realistic,” he told a news outlet of his untraditional relationship with his partner. “There’s no such thing as monogamy with men.”
Although the couple allows each other to see other people, RuPaul shared that he doesn't steps out of the relationship much.
“I meet new people, but like, socially, do I go out to dinner with people, or meet someone and say, ‘Hey, let’s go on a hike’? Very rarely,” he explained.
The star noted how his fame has prevented him from having the kind of fun he had in the past, noting he no longer has “a circle of people that I can sort of rely on.”
“You know, at a night club or at a disco dance place, people are on their phones,” he said. “How am I going to be spiritual and in the moment, sweating, and take my shirt off, where there are people filming?”
The RuPaul’s Drag Race host and the Australian native tied the knot in 2017 and have been together since 1994.
As OK! previously reported, in the 63-year-old’s new memoir, The House Of Hidden Meanings, which was released March 5, RuPaul expressed how his relationship with Georges led him to realize he had substance abuse issues.
In the book, RuPaul confessed getting high “every day I could,” before Georges’ addiction made him reevaluate his own habits.
“I have something I need to tell you,” RuPaul recalled Georges saying. “I am addicted to crystal meth.”
“In that moment, everything came crashing down. But in the same breath, it all came together,” the gay icon wrote. “I knew what this meant. Crystal meth meant anonymous sex. It meant high-risk behavior. It meant brain damage. It meant an extraordinarily high degree of danger.”
The competition show star recounted how taking Georges to a 12-step meeting changed his outlook on his life.
“I stood close enough to the door that I could bolt at any moment if I felt the urge. I was there as a supportive partner only. This was for Georges, not me,” he penned.
“A woman then stood at the podium and began to speak. She was 71 years old, she said. She talked about her cocaine use and her life in the club scene, and how she felt invisible in her family, and how she never felt quite right for this world,” RuPaul continued.
“Booze, she said, had been a way for her to maintain her sanity in a life that felt intolerable. She was a middle child, and her parents’ relationship had been tumultuous. Everything she said rang true to my own story. Is this some sort of hoax? I thought. Everything she is saying is mine,” he added.
“She was talking about her life, but she was telling my story,” RuPaul spilled. “There was something under her words, a truth that she was allowing to be revealed, that resonated with me in a way I could not describe. She knew me. She was me, and I was her.”
The New Yorker interviewed RuPaul.