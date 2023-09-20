Russell Brand Disturbingly Suggests Inappropriate 'Erotic' Birthday Party Theme to 15-Year-Old Girl in Resurfaced Clip
More alarming behavior has been unearthed from Russell Brand's dark and twisted past after four women accused the actor of rape, sexual assault, abuse and bullying them between between 2006 and 2013.
In a resurfaced broadcast of BBC Radio 2's The Russell Brand Show from 2007, the 48-year-old — who was around the age of 32 at the time — suggested to a 15-year-old female caller that she throw herself a "legal s--" themed birthday party in celebration of turning 16.
"I suppose you’re 16, you can’t really drink booze yet, or any drugs because that’s illegal. Sixteen, right, now you will be legally allowed to have sexual partners," Brand informed the teenage girl, who had called the radio show seeking advice ahead of her upcoming birthday festivities, according to a news publication.
The 15-year-old awkwardly laughed off Brand's ludicrous idea, though the Forgetting Sarah Marshall star continued to elaborate on his raunchy party plan.
"Now, I think that you should theme the party around legal s--," Brand reiterated before suggesting: "Why don’t you have it themed around vampires? Because, I suppose what you really want to do is heighten the mood."
"You’re 16, you’re still essentially a child, but you’re coming of age. I think you want to heighten the mood of danger," Brand continued, as he set the scene for his envisioned vampire-themed celebration, noting the event would be "erotic, but in a suppressed suitable way for a 16-year-old girl."
The resurfaced radio clip is just one of many disturbing stories that have come to light about Brand ever since four anonymous women spoke out about their allegedly traumatic experiences with him during the height of his fame in the late 2000s and early 2010s.
As OK! previously reported, the first victim claimed Brand raped her inside of his Los Angeles home, exposing text messages from the day the alleged encounter occurred.
- Russell Brand Got Handsy With Katharine McPhee During 2013 'Tonight Show' Interview: See the Cringe-Worthy Moment
- Why Did Katy Perry and Russell Brand Divorce? A Look Into the Former Couple's Relationship in 9 Photos
- 'It's Worth Investigating!': Megyn Kelly Slams Those Defending Russell Brand After Actor Is Accused of Rape, Sexual Assault and Abuse
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"When a girl say[s] NO it means no," the woman reportedly wrote to the Get Him to the Greek star, who supposedly replied, "very sorry."
The second woman who came forward claimed Brand assaulted her when he was 31 years old and she was only 16.
The then-teenager said she was involved in a roughly three-month relationship with Brand, accusing him of referring to her as "the child" and alleging the Bedtime Stories actor "forced his p---- down her throat" as she attempted to punch him in the stomach in an effort to push him off of her.
Brand is said to have assaulted a third woman he worked with in Los Angeles, though the British comedian allegedly threatened to take legal action against the victim if she were to have come forward with her story.
The fourth female also accused Brand of assaulting her, in addition to claiming the award-winning funnyman was physically and emotionally abusive.
Us Weekly reported Brand's resurfaced radio broadcast.