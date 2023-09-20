Russell Brand Disturbingly Suggests Inappropriate 'Erotic' Birthday Party Theme to 15-Year-Old Girl in Resurfaced Clip

More alarming behavior has been unearthed from Russell Brand's dark and twisted past after four women accused the actor of rape, sexual assault, abuse and bullying them between between 2006 and 2013.

In a resurfaced broadcast of BBC Radio 2's The Russell Brand Show from 2007, the 48-year-old — who was around the age of 32 at the time — suggested to a 15-year-old female caller that she throw herself a "legal s--" themed birthday party in celebration of turning 16.