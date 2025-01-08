Ryan Reynolds All Smiles as He Attends National Board of Review Awards in First Public Outing Since Blake Lively-Justin Baldoni Legal Battle Exploded

"What we're going to do, is like no one's ever done in any kind of case. We're going to take what the young kids call 'receipts,' and we're going to take those text messages and put them out for the public to see," Freedman shared. "We're doing it as we speak, we have been doing it, and what you're starting to see is a complete turnaround in this story. You're starting to see a turnaround because people are questioning, 'Is this truthful or not?'"

Additionally, the legal mind referenced the $250 million lawsuit Baldoni filed against The New York Times, which claimed the news source published misleading information.