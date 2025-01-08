or
Ryan Reynolds All Smiles as He Attends National Board of Review Awards in First Public Outing Since Blake Lively-Justin Baldoni Legal Battle Exploded

Composite photo of Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds and Justin Baldoni.
Source: MEGA

Ryan Reynolds wore a gray suit, white shirt and a pair of round tan glasses to the National Board of Review Awards.

Jan. 8 2025, Published 1:00 p.m. ET

Ryan Reynolds is putting on a happy face amid wife Blake Lively’s contentious legal battle with It Ends With Us costar Justin Baldoni.

On Tuesday, January 7, the Deadpool star, 48, was all smiles as he attended the National Board of Review Awards in NYC solo.

Source: @PopCrave/X
The celeb was seen in a happy-go-lucky mood as he gave Wicked the award for Best Film and gushed over the movie musical. The father-of-four — who shares kids James, 10, Inez, 8, Betty, 5, and Olin, born in 2023, with the Gossip Girl alum — wore a gray suit, white shirt and tan glasses to the star-studded event.

Reynolds was also spotted posing alongside the Wicked cast with a massive grin on his face.

ryan reynolds all smiles blake lively justin baldoni legal battle
Source: MEGA

Ryan Reynolds attended the National Board of Review Awards solo amid wife Blake Lively's legal battle.

Though Reynolds seemed to let off some steam at the celebration, he and Lively have been under fire after she filed a lawsuit claiming Baldoni allegedly sexually harassed her while they worked together and then attempted to “destroy” her career.

Baldoni’s lawyer Bryan Freedman recently warned NewsNation's Cuomo host, Chris Cuomo, of what's to come for Reynolds and Lively as his client fights back against a scathing lawsuit.

"What we're going to do, is like no one's ever done in any kind of case. We're going to take what the young kids call 'receipts,' and we're going to take those text messages and put them out for the public to see," Freedman shared. "We're doing it as we speak, we have been doing it, and what you're starting to see is a complete turnaround in this story. You're starting to see a turnaround because people are questioning, 'Is this truthful or not?'"

Additionally, the legal mind referenced the $250 million lawsuit Baldoni filed against The New York Times, which claimed the news source published misleading information.

Ryan Reynolds

ryan reynolds all smiles blake lively justin baldoni legal battle
Source: MEGA

In December 2024, Blake Lively sued Justin Baldoni for alleged sexual harassment and accused him of trying to 'destroy' her career.

"When Blake Lively says she was sexually harassed because Justin Baldoni went into her trailer while she was breastfeeding, what she [the writer] failed to talk about is the invitation that she [Lively] sent in a text message and said, 'I'm pumping come down to my trailer, and we'll go over lines.' It's right there. It's in a text message. [The New York Times] reviewed [a] thousand pages. Why didn't they find that one? I could go on and on and on. There's more and more and more receipts," he explained.

ryan reynolds all smiles blake lively justin baldoni legal battle
Source: MEGA

Justin Baldoni is preparing a countersuit to Blake Lively, which will allegedly expose 'more and more receipts' against the actress.

The New York Times now faces the libel suit from Baldoni because he’s “blaming the New York Times for participating with Blake Lively's publicists and engaging in this campaign where they actually were part of facilitating the complaint getting filed with the CRD which is the Civil Rights Division, knew the complaint was getting filed [and] encouraged them to file the complaint. [They] had a copy of the complaint before it was filed, and once it was filed, they went with a story, and they completely relied on these text messages given to them."

E! News reported on Reynolds' attendance at the National Board of Review Awards.

