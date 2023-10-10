Ryan Reynolds' Mental Health Isn't 'Always Great,' Actor Admits He Spirals 'Out of Control' Sometimes
Even Ryan Reynolds struggles with his mental health sometimes.
On Monday night, October 9, the Deadpool star was honored at the Bring Change to Mind’s 11th Annual Revels & Revelations Gala in New York City, where he took the opportunity to get candid about the mental struggles he faces on a daily basis.
During an interview at the event, Reynolds was asked how he keeps his mind in check as a famous actor and father-of-four.
"Not always great, to be honest," the husband of Blake Lively admitted, though he noted, "I certainly have my own little rituals and those kinds of things that help me stay grounded and keep my mind from spinning out of control."
"Sometimes I’m really good at it, sometimes I’m not," the 46-year-old explained before mentioning a few tricks he practices when he needs to calm down.
When Reynolds starts to have an "out of control" moment, the Green Lantern star typically tries to "take time" and meditate, which allows him to refocus his mind and try to get back to a better place.
Reynolds continued: "I tend to overbook myself when I’m spiraling that way. I’m sort of aware of that stuff and I manage it as well as you can."
At the 2023 Bring Change to Mind Gala, the award-winning actor was honored with the Robin Williams Legacy of Laughter Award.
"I am deeply and profoundly honored. I mean, as somebody who — I not just watched Robin my whole life, but I've studied him... He's quite literally singular... There’s nobody else like him before him or after him. There'll never will be. So, I'm incredibly honored and touched to be here and also just to spend time with Mr. Williams' family... This is incredible," Reynolds expressed to another news outlet regarding the beloved comedian and actor Robin Williams, who devastatingly died by suicide in August 2014.
While parts of Reynolds' career might mirror Williams' success in the industry, the Free Guy actor detailed: "I would never compare myself to Robin Williams, and as much as there was just something blowing through him that blew through no one else... You know his work lives on, but I can't think of a better legacy for Robin Williams... There's the body of work, there's the joy, and the laughter, they're left behind, but then there's... I think the greatest legacy of his is humanity, and I think that's why everyone's here today and tonight is to celebrate that humanity."