'Who Did This to You?': Ryan Reynolds Shocks Fans With Gory Photo After Holding a Bird and Snake
Is Ryan Reynolds OK?
On Sunday, November 24, the Deadpool & Wolverine actor, 48, shared a gory photo from the set of one of his movies in response to a fan.
“Good morning to Ryan Reynolds only,” one X, formerly known as Twitter, wrote alongside one image of the father-of-four holding a bird and another still of him with a snake wrapped around his arm.
“Great ‘before’ photos. We don’t celebrate ‘after’ photos enough,” Reynolds penned alongside a selfie, where he had a black eye and blood all over his bruised-up face.
Fans of the star were shocked by the picture, which was likely from the set of one of the producer’s movies.
“Who did this to you??” one person said, while another added, “Ryan. Chill, I can only take so much of this.”
“Is bro good???” a third wondered, as a fourth asked, “Are you remaking the Die Hard film franchise?”
One more person referenced how Jay Leno recently fell while at a hotel in Pennsylvania and had maybe visible injuries, saying, “You look like you fell down a hill at the Hilton.”
As OK! previously reported, Reynolds’ response to the tweet came after he took to the platform to clap back at Martha Stewart, who made a comment about him on Bilt Rewards’ November Rent Free game show.
After the lifestyle icon, 83, alleged the Deadpool actor's funny guy persona isn't how he is in real life, he posted, "I'd disagree with her. But I tried that once. The woman is unexpectedly spry."
"She really closed the gap after a mile or so,” he joked of Stewart, whom he is neighbors with.
On the game show, Stewart claimed Reynolds is extremely "serious" when at home in Bedford, N.Y.
"He’s not so funny in real life. No, he’s not so funny. He’s very serious. He’s a good actor. He can act funny, but he isn’t funny," she claimed. "Maybe he can get to be funny again ... I’m going to get in trouble!"
Stewart has known Reynolds and his wife, Blake Lively, since they bought their home in her town.
"She moved into my neighborhood a couple of years ago with Ryan — before they got married, they bought a house right around the corner from my house. And they started to come over, not to borrow sugar, but just as friends," the Martha Stewart Living star said in a 2014 interview.