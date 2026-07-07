NEWS Ryan Seacrest Breaks Silence on Skipping Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's Wedding Despite RSVPing Source: MEGA Ryan Seacrest explained why he was forced to miss Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's star-studded wedding despite accepting the invitation. Ayesha Zafar July 7 2026, Published 12:23 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Ryan Seacrest revealed why he missed Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's star-studded wedding despite accepting the invitation. "I RSVP’d to go, and then Disney hired me to do the 4th of July 250 special on the 3rd and the 4th, so I had to cancel," Seacrest shared on the Monday, July 6, episode of "On Air with Ryan Seacrest. " He explained, saying, "I had no choice. It’s part of my job at Disney to do these things."

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Source: MEGA Ryan Seacrest revealed he had to cancel his RSVP after Disney booked him to host its Fourth of July special.

The American Idol host said he had been asked to keep the wedding invitation confidential and stayed quiet as media reports about the event surfaced. "I had to keep a secret from you," Seacrest told his co-hosts. He added, "It was a confidential invitation to everybody that was invited. So when you were doing your reports about the wedding, I was just on the inside screaming, outside very composed."

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Ryan Seacrest Said Work Forced Him to Cancel

Source: MEGA Ryan Seacrest admitted he was kind of torn after a Disney work commitment forced him to miss the wedding.

Seacrest admitted he was disappointed to miss the celebration, as his work with Disney forced him to cancel. Hearing this, one co-host said, "Waste of an invite." He responded, saying, "I was actually really excited. I was kind of torn." However, another one of his co-hosts suggested he should have done both and attended the wedding anyway. "Trust me, I went through the minutes. I couldn’t have done both," Seacrest added. "And the actual wedding was in the afternoon. But I was so honored and thrilled to be invited." The television host ensured he fulfilled his Disney commitment by hosting coverage celebrating America's 250th anniversary across the company's networks, including ABC.

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Ryan Seacrest Recalled an Awkward Conversation With Taylor Swift Before the Wedding

Source: MEGA Ryan Seacrest recalled meeting Travis Kelce for the first time after confirming he would attend the couple's wedding.

The television personality also shared why canceling became even more uncomfortable. After initially accepting the invitation, Seacrest ran into Swift and Kelce while dining at the same restaurant and confirmed that he would be attending. "You know, the irony was, after I RSVP’d to the wedding, I saw them at dinner at a restaurant and we talked about the event," he recalled. Without mentioning the wedding directly, Swift told him, "Oh, it’s going to be so much fun. We’re gonna have the best time. It’s gonna go late." Seacrest responded, "I’m like, I cannot wait. I’m so excited." He also revealed that the dinner marked the first time he met Kelce. "I met Travis for the first time, actually. He was sitting in the booth next to me," Seacrest said. In the end, Seacrest admitted, "I RSVP’d yes. I saw them a couple of weeks later to confirm. Then I had to cancel." He adds, "But I had no choice. It’s part of my job at Disney to do these things."

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