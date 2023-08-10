Kelly Ripa Doesn't Think She'll See a Female President in Her Lifetime: 'It's Scary and Demoralizing'

"I encouraged [Mark] to lock...[the] door, and he tells me he did," she recalled. "All I know is, at a certain point, I made eye contact with my 8-year-old daughter who is standing at the foot of the bed."

"The same thing happened eight years later on her 16th birthday," Ripa shared. "Same exact thing."

However, in this incident, the then-teenager screamed at her parents, "'Oh my god, life is over. I used to see in color and now everything is gray. How could you do this to me? What is wrong with you people?'"

"The moral of the story is that she never learned to knock," Ripa quipped.