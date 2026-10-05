Ryan Seacrest, 51, Drops Jaws as He Shows Off His Chiseled Six-Pack Abs in Shirtless Photo
Oct. 5 2026, Published 11:41 a.m. ET
Ryan Seacrest is putting his impressive physique on full display.
The 51-year-old Wheel of Fortune and American Idol host surprised fans on Saturday, October 3, when he shared a rare shirtless photo showing off his chiseled six-pack abs during an outdoor bike ride.
"This is what a day off looks like from start to finish. Go dawgs @georgiafootball," Seacrest captioned the post, giving a shout-out to the University of Georgia football team.
Ryan Seacrest Shows Off His Ripped Phsyique
Seacrest ditched his usual suit and tie as he soaked up the sun while riding an ElliptiGO bike.
Wearing black shorts and sunglasses, the TV personality paused during his ride and looked toward the sky as the photo captured his defined abs, chest and arms.
He also included a nighttime video showing himself shirtless from behind as he stopped to admire the moon, putting his muscular back on display.
Ryan Seacrest's Famous Friends React to His Shirtless Photo
Seacrest's unexpected thirst trap quickly attracted attention from famous friends and followers.
"Ryan, relax," Diplo joked in the comments.
American Ninja Warrior host Matt Iseman praised Seacrest for "holding it down for hosts everywhere," while Dancing With the Stars pro Gleb Savchenko enthusiastically added, "Let's gooo!!!"
Actor Colin Ford had another response to the host's physique: "Ok Seacrest, save some for the rest of us."
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Ryan Seacrest Has Long Been Dedicated to Fitness
Seacrest's six-pack didn't come without plenty of work.
The longtime television host has previously said he exercises four to five times per week and makes working out a priority despite his packed schedule.
More recently, his trainer Dodd Romero has shared glimpses of Seacrest's demanding workouts, which included weighted sit-ups, crunches, planks, squats and other strength-training exercises.
Ryan Seacrest Has Learned to Prioritize Recovery
While Seacrest remains committed to staying active, he's also learned that more exercise isn't always better.
"I feel good because I can't believe I'm turning 50," he said in a 2024 interview while discussing his approach to health and aging. "I'm doing everything I can to make myself feel like I'm not 50."
Seacrest explained that he'd previously been "over-exercising" and "over-training," particularly before undergoing surgery for a torn elbow tendon in 2012. The experience taught him to place more emphasis on recovery alongside his workouts.