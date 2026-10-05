or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Ryan Seacrest
OK LogoNEWS

Ryan Seacrest, 51, Drops Jaws as He Shows Off His Chiseled Six-Pack Abs in Shirtless Photo

Image of Ryan Seacrest
Source: MEGA, @RYANSEACREST/INSTAGRAM

Ryan Seacrest gave fans a rare look at his ripped physique.

Oct. 5 2026, Published 11:41 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Ryan Seacrest is putting his impressive physique on full display.

The 51-year-old Wheel of Fortune and American Idol host surprised fans on Saturday, October 3, when he shared a rare shirtless photo showing off his chiseled six-pack abs during an outdoor bike ride.

"This is what a day off looks like from start to finish. Go dawgs @georgiafootball," Seacrest captioned the post, giving a shout-out to the University of Georgia football team.

Article continues below advertisement

Ryan Seacrest Shows Off His Ripped Phsyique

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Image of Ryan Seacrest showed off his six-pack abs while enjoying a bike ride.
Source: @RYANSEACREST/INSTAGRAM

Ryan Seacrest showed off his six-pack abs while enjoying a bike ride.

Seacrest ditched his usual suit and tie as he soaked up the sun while riding an ElliptiGO bike.

Wearing black shorts and sunglasses, the TV personality paused during his ride and looked toward the sky as the photo captured his defined abs, chest and arms.

He also included a nighttime video showing himself shirtless from behind as he stopped to admire the moon, putting his muscular back on display.

Article continues below advertisement

Ryan Seacrest's Famous Friends React to His Shirtless Photo

Image of Ryan Seacrest's shirtless post prompted plenty of reactions from his celebrity friends.
Source: @RYANSEACREST/INSTAGRAM

Ryan Seacrest's shirtless post prompted plenty of reactions from his celebrity friends.

Seacrest's unexpected thirst trap quickly attracted attention from famous friends and followers.

"Ryan, relax," Diplo joked in the comments.

American Ninja Warrior host Matt Iseman praised Seacrest for "holding it down for hosts everywhere," while Dancing With the Stars pro Gleb Savchenko enthusiastically added, "Let's gooo!!!"

Actor Colin Ford had another response to the host's physique: "Ok Seacrest, save some for the rest of us."

MORE ON:
Ryan Seacrest

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Ryan Seacrest Has Long Been Dedicated to Fitness

Source: @DODDROMERO/INSTAGRAM

Ryan Seacrest has maintained a dedicated fitness routine over the years.

Seacrest's six-pack didn't come without plenty of work.

The longtime television host has previously said he exercises four to five times per week and makes working out a priority despite his packed schedule.

More recently, his trainer Dodd Romero has shared glimpses of Seacrest's demanding workouts, which included weighted sit-ups, crunches, planks, squats and other strength-training exercises.

Ryan Seacrest Has Learned to Prioritize Recovery

Image of Ryan Seacrest has said that balancing challenging workouts with adequate recovery has become an important part of his approach to fitness.
Source: MEGA

Ryan Seacrest has said that balancing challenging workouts with adequate recovery has become an important part of his approach to fitness.

While Seacrest remains committed to staying active, he's also learned that more exercise isn't always better.

"I feel good because I can't believe I'm turning 50," he said in a 2024 interview while discussing his approach to health and aging. "I'm doing everything I can to make myself feel like I'm not 50."

Seacrest explained that he'd previously been "over-exercising" and "over-training," particularly before undergoing surgery for a torn elbow tendon in 2012. The experience taught him to place more emphasis on recovery alongside his workouts.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.