Ryan Seacrest, 51, Drops Jaws as He Shows Off His Chiseled Six-Pack Abs in Shirtless Photo

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Ryan Seacrest is putting his impressive physique on full display. The 51-year-old Wheel of Fortune and American Idol host surprised fans on Saturday, October 3, when he shared a rare shirtless photo showing off his chiseled six-pack abs during an outdoor bike ride. "This is what a day off looks like from start to finish. Go dawgs @georgiafootball," Seacrest captioned the post, giving a shout-out to the University of Georgia football team.

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Ryan Seacrest Shows Off His Ripped Phsyique

Source: @RYANSEACREST/INSTAGRAM Ryan Seacrest showed off his six-pack abs while enjoying a bike ride.

Seacrest ditched his usual suit and tie as he soaked up the sun while riding an ElliptiGO bike. Wearing black shorts and sunglasses, the TV personality paused during his ride and looked toward the sky as the photo captured his defined abs, chest and arms. He also included a nighttime video showing himself shirtless from behind as he stopped to admire the moon, putting his muscular back on display.

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Ryan Seacrest's Famous Friends React to His Shirtless Photo

Source: @RYANSEACREST/INSTAGRAM Ryan Seacrest's shirtless post prompted plenty of reactions from his celebrity friends.

Seacrest's unexpected thirst trap quickly attracted attention from famous friends and followers. "Ryan, relax," Diplo joked in the comments. American Ninja Warrior host Matt Iseman praised Seacrest for "holding it down for hosts everywhere," while Dancing With the Stars pro Gleb Savchenko enthusiastically added, "Let's gooo!!!" Actor Colin Ford had another response to the host's physique: "Ok Seacrest, save some for the rest of us."

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Ryan Seacrest Has Long Been Dedicated to Fitness

View this post on Instagram Source: @DODDROMERO/INSTAGRAM Ryan Seacrest has maintained a dedicated fitness routine over the years.

Seacrest's six-pack didn't come without plenty of work. The longtime television host has previously said he exercises four to five times per week and makes working out a priority despite his packed schedule. More recently, his trainer Dodd Romero has shared glimpses of Seacrest's demanding workouts, which included weighted sit-ups, crunches, planks, squats and other strength-training exercises.

Ryan Seacrest Has Learned to Prioritize Recovery

Source: MEGA Ryan Seacrest has said that balancing challenging workouts with adequate recovery has become an important part of his approach to fitness.