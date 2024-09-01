Pregnant Cardi B and Ex Offset Reunite to Celebrate Son Wave's Third Birthday
The estranged couple was spotted looking cordial in photos and videos from their offspring’s airplane-themed party.
Pregnant Cardi — who announced she was with child on August 1 — wore a cropped T-shirt that showed off her baby bump, tons of gold jewelry and a white hat with rabbit ears. Meanwhile, the Migos member donned a gray sweatshirt and jeans for the event.
In one clip from the day, the former lovers gathered in front of a huge cake alongside their son as they showed off the sweet treat, which was covered in fondant airplanes, suitcases and compasses.
The party was fully decked out in light blue balloons and custom airplane décor for the birthday boy. The room even featured a faux flight departure schedule, which featured gates Wave 1, 2 and 3.
As OK! previously reported, the outing came after Cardi filed for divorce from Offset on Wednesday, July 31.
The legal paperwork revealed the “WAP” singer is seeking primary custody of their two children.
Though the “Open It Up” singer was accused of cheating, a source revealed this was not the reason behind their split.
"They’ve grown apart. That’s what drove her to this decision more than anything else," the insider spilled. "This is something she wants to do."
"They both have been trying to figure out what their future looks like for a while now," they added, noting it was not an "overnight" decision.
"They’ve both been on the same page. There wasn’t [pushback]. They’ve grown apart and that feeling has gotten stronger over time. It’s become unavoidable," the source continued.
Despite Cardi reconciling with Offset during their past spats, "she’s focused on moving on" this time.
"She has no ill will towards him. She’s wishing him the best," the insider dished. "She’s not going into this next season [of her life] with any beef or any drama. She wants everything to be very peaceful."
In addition to news of their divorce coming on August 1, that same day, Cardi revealed she is pregnant with her and Offset’s third child.
Cardi penned, "With every ending comes a new beginning! I am so grateful to have shared this season with you, you have brought me more love, more life and most of all renewed my power! Reminded me that I can have it all! You’ve reminded me that I never have to choose between life, love, and my passion!”
"I love you so much and cannot wait for you to witness what you helped me accomplish, what you pushed me to do! It’s so much easier taking life’s twists, turns and test laying down, but you, your brother and your sister have shown me why it’s worth it to push through!" she added.