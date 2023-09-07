Sad Last Days: Jimmy Buffett Was in 'Pain' Amid Heartbreaking Cancer Battle, His Daughter Reveals
Jimmy Buffett's daughter Sarah "Delaney" Buffett gave her followers an inside look at the superstar's tragic last days before he died in his home in Sag Harbor, Long Island, at 76 years old.
The "Margaritaville" crooner passed away on September 1 after "fighting Merkel Cell Skin Cancer for four years."
Almost a week later, on Wednesday, September 6, Delaney shared a touching and heartbreaking message about her father on Instagram.
"I knew my dad my whole life but in his final days, I saw who he was: a man whose spirit could not be broken," she began her post.
"Despite the pain, he smiled everyday. He was kind when he had every excuse not to be. He told us not to be sad or scared, but to keep the party going. And as much as I'd like to use that as an excuse to drink myself into oblivion worthy of his literary heroes, I know it's not what he meant," she added.
"My dad was the joy he sang about. He was the hardest working person I've ever seen. He was a great man and an even better dad to my brother, sister and me," she continued, mentioning her two siblings Savannah, 44, and Cameron, 28. "He was generous with his friends and strangers alike. He had a deep admiration for the people he worked with, and he never took himself too seriously, which is probably what I loved most about him."
The 31-year-old went on to thank the hospital workers and the family's loved ones who offered support throughout his battle.
"And finally, to my dad, thank you," she stated. "You turned nothing into something and gave me everything. I will never be able to repay you or my mom for my beautiful life."
"I will love you forever, and I will always keep the party going (responsibly, of course)," she concluded her emotional tribute.