Estranged Sisters Britney and Jamie Lynn Spears Were Set to 'Reconcile' on 'DWTS,' Producers Frustrated With Actress' Early Elimination

Oct. 7 2023, Published 2:00 p.m. ET

Gone too soon?

According to a recent report, the Dancing With the Stars producers were disappointed in Jamie Lynn Spears’ elimination on Tuesday, October 3. The competition show bosses were allegedly hoping Spears would last longer so they could potentially reconnect the actress with her estranged sister, Britney Spears, on air.

britney cade
Source: @britneyspears/Instagram

Britney Spears recently caused fan concern after posting videos with knives.

“Producers hate that Jamie Lynn has been voted off so early on the show, they really thought that they would have had a chance to get Britney to the ballroom and come to the show to not only support her sister but support her book release,” a source close to the show spilled to a news outlet.

“Now neither will happen and it is a lost opportunity that could have been incredible television,” they added. “If they couldn't get Britney, they wanted someone in her world to get her in the ballroom.”

Dancing With the Stars has always been a fan of the pop star, who has recently sparked concern due to her erratic behavior following her divorce from ex Sam Asghari.

They continued: “The show has had Britney Night in the past and they are enamored with her like the rest of the world, they thought if they could get her sister, or her mom cast it would lead to a chance to get Britney on the show or at least do a taped message or talk about the show.”

jamie lynn spears
Source: @jamielynnspears/Instagram

Jamie Lynn Spears was eliminated from 'DWTS' during Latin week.

“There are so many emotional stories that come with the contestants and their individual seasons that if there was even a chance to get Britney on the show and show a united front with her family or a chance to reconcile past issues it would be the best-case scenario,” the source noted.

It didn't work out to their liking but they are happy that they at least tried. And who knows, maybe Britney's mom will do the show in future seasons,” they concluded.

jamie brit
Source: MEGA

Jamie Lynn Spears is famous for her role as Zoey in 'Zoey 101.'

As OK! previously reported, the girls’ mother, Lynne Spears, made an appearance at Jamie Lynn’s debut on the ABC program.

The 68-year-old was seen cheering on her daughter in the crowd, while her youngest child busted a move on stage alongside professional partner Alan Bersten.

jamie brit
Source: MEGA

The sisters' relationship fell apart when Britney accused Jamie Lynn of being involved in her 'abusive' conservatorship.

Meanwhile, a source recently shared the “Toxic” singer’s opinion on her sister’s participation on the show amid the tensions between them.

"Britney isn't thrilled about Jamie Lynn doing Dancing with the Stars. She feels like it's bad timing, especially with the current situation she's dealing with in her split with Sam," they said.

"She feels continuously disappointed by her family, and it definitely stings," the insider added. "She doesn't plan to watch Jamie Lynn on the show, and their relationship is strained."

The Daily Mail reported on the source's claims.

