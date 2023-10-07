Estranged Sisters Britney and Jamie Lynn Spears Were Set to 'Reconcile' on 'DWTS,' Producers Frustrated With Actress' Early Elimination

“Producers hate that Jamie Lynn has been voted off so early on the show, they really thought that they would have had a chance to get Britney to the ballroom and come to the show to not only support her sister but support her book release,” a source close to the show spilled to a news outlet.

“Now neither will happen and it is a lost opportunity that could have been incredible television,” they added. “If they couldn't get Britney, they wanted someone in her world to get her in the ballroom.”