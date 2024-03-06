Sami Sheen, 19, Flaunts Slim Body in a Bikini While on Hawaiian Vacation With Her Boyfriend: Photos
Sami Sheen is soaking up as much sun as she can while on vacation with her man!
The 19-year-old recently traveled to Hawaii with her boyfriend, Aiden David, and uploaded an Instagram carousel of images highlighting the special trip on Tuesday, March 5.
The eldest daughter of exes Charlie Sheen and Denise Richards let the pictures do the talking, as she only captioned the post with various emojis.
The first artsy snap captured a breakfast assortment of avocado toast, fluffy pancakes and orange juice, while the second photo showcased Sami posing for a stunning selfie.
Other pictures included an aesthetic shot of swaying palm trees in front of the ocean, a snap from Sami's point of view of the lovebirds riding horses, a photo of trees on a cloudy day, one featuring the wheel of a Jeep and a silly selfie of the famous offspring with snorkeling goggles on her face.
In the photo dump, Sami also shared a cute picture of herself kissing a horse on the side of its head, another of herself posing in the water while wearing a bikini and a video taken from out of her window as she drove down an oceanfront road.
In the comments section of her post, Sami flirtatiously fooled around with her lover, as he jokingly commented, "who is the boy on the horse."
"My super hot bf," the blonde beauty replied to her man, who also happens to be a social media personality.
"I can smell you right now," Aiden continued to quip beneath his girlfriend's Instagram upload, as Sami joked back, "I think ur [sic] smelling ur [sic] own fart."
Sami's boyfriend appears to be supportive of her booming OnlyFans career, as she didn't stop her content while enjoying some time away with her beau.
Aiden also dropped a few pics from their vacation, causing Sami to drool over him in his own comments section.
"Jesus Christ ur [sic] hot," Sami gushed, sarcastically asking, "wonder where u got the hat 🤨," as it was the same straw accessory she wore in one of her own photos.
Later on Tuesday, Sami uploaded an alluring photo of her backside while only wearing a thong and a T-shirt to promote a live session she had scheduled that evening for her subscribers.
Sami first launched her OnlyFans account when she was 18. At the time, she faced backlash for joining the subscription based service — often used by s-- workers who produce explicit adult content — at such a young age.