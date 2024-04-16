Denise Richards Looks Completely Unrecognizable While Showing Off Her New Brunette Hair: See the Transformation
Denise Richards has undergone a total transformation.
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum, 53, took to Instagram on Monday, April 15, to show off her new brunette locks after rocking her signature blonde hair for decades.
"Who do you think had the best performance so far? Weekend one is almost done! #coachella2024 🎶" Richards captioned the snaps of herself posing in a neon yellow tank and a pair of overalls.
"Your hair color looks amazing!" one fan wrote in the comments section of the post.
"What a change! love it!" a second social media user penned.
"That hair color so gorgeous," another person added of the look.
The Wild Things actress' decision to become a brunette was not a premeditated one.
"I went darker because actually, my older daughters were the ones that encouraged me to because they saw pictures of me when I first started acting and [when I was] a little younger, and they’re like, ‘Mom, we think you should go darker again," Richards said of her kids Lola Sheen, 18, and Sami Sheen, 20, she shares with ex-husband Charlie Sheen, as well as adopted daughter Lola, 12.
The matriarch and her second oldest child have made headlines in the past few years after they both joined the subscription platform OnlyFans. "I did it [to support] my daughter and it's empowering to take control ... you own all of the content," she explained in a 2022 interview.
- 'Never Say Never': Denise Richards Reveals She Is Open to Returning to 'RHOBH' Despite Feud With Erika Jayne
- Bravo Beef? Vanderpump Rules' Lala Kent Shades Former 'RHOBH' Star Denise Richards for $7 OnlyFans Subscription
- Denise Richards Reveals the Last Time She Spoke to Former Friend Lisa Rinna After Dramatic 'RHOBH' Feud
"I do bikini, lingerie [photo shoots]," the former reality star noted. "I do stuff that is s----- because I also think, why not, if I'm able to and able to do something outside some of the more conservative stuff that I post on my Instagram."
The matter was a source of drama during Richards' recent RHOBH guest appearance when Erika Jayne brought up the fact that both she and her daughter were posing on the controversial site and asked which out of the two of them made more money.
Despite the backlash, the mother-of-three has done her best to brush off the haters. "Because it's not fair that — whether people agree or not, and it's easy to judge — how can I judge stuff with some of the things I've done in my career," Richards said during a recent podcast appearance.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"Like when I was in Wild Things and I did Playboy, did I ever think, 'Oh gosh, one day when my kids are older...' You don't think about that stuff because it seems so far away. Well, then that day comes and you're like, 'Well s--- —I have to deal with this.' It's hard," she added.
People conducted the interview with Richards.