Sandra Bullock's Late Partner Bryan Randall Spoke to Her 2 Kids About 'His Illness and the Inevitable': 'It Was Heart-Wrenching'

By:

Aug. 18 2023, Published 7:00 a.m. ET

Sandra Bullock's two children looked at her longtime partner, Bryan Randall, as a father figure, which is why the photographer took the time to talk to Louis and Laila about his ALS battle before he passed earlier this month.

"He spoke to Louis and Laila and Skylar about his illness and the inevitable. It was heart-wrenching," a source told a magazine, also referring to his own daughter. "The kids are coping, but it’s not easy because Bryan was such a light in all of their lives."

The Miss Congeniality lead adopted her son in 2010 and her daughter in 2015.

"Sandra will miss Bryan’s kind heart, how he patiently talked to the children, his long hugs, his infectious laugh and his beautiful smile," the insider continued. "He was her best friend. Now she’ll strive to always keep his memory alive."

As OK! reported, Randall passed away on August 5 at age 57 after a secret three-year battle with the disease. Though he and the Oscar winner, 59, had been dating since 2015, they kept their romance out of the spotlight, so Bullock has unsurprisingly stayed quiet on his passing.

However, her younger sister, Gesine Bullock-Prado, shared a sweet message on Instagram.

"I’m convinced that Bry has found the best fishing spot in heaven and is already casting his lure into rushing rivers teaming with salmon," Bullock-Prado wrote. "ALS is a cruel disease but there is some comfort in knowing he had the best of caretakers in my amazing sister and the band of nurses she assembled who helped her look after him in their home. Rest in peace, Bryan."

Pal Octavia Spencer also commented on the tragedy, penning in a social media tribute, "My heart is broken for Sandy and Bryan."

"Sandy lost her soulmate and the world lost a talented, handsome, all around good guy!" the Ma star gushed. "My prayers and condolences to their families. RIP Bryan Randall."

Life & Style reported on Randall talking to Bullock's children.

