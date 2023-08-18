Sandra Bullock's Late Partner Bryan Randall Spoke to Her 2 Kids About 'His Illness and the Inevitable': 'It Was Heart-Wrenching'

"He spoke to Louis and Laila and Skylar about his illness and the inevitable. It was heart-wrenching," a source told a magazine, also referring to his own daughter. "The kids are coping, but it’s not easy because Bryan was such a light in all of their lives."

The Miss Congeniality lead adopted her son in 2010 and her daughter in 2015.

"Sandra will miss Bryan’s kind heart, how he patiently talked to the children, his long hugs, his infectious laugh and his beautiful smile," the insider continued. "He was her best friend. Now she’ll strive to always keep his memory alive."