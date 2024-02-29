Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson Are 'Firmly Back in the Fold' After Duke of York's Recent Jeffrey Epstein Scandal
Though Prince Andrew's reputation continues to decline, the Duke of York recently attended a Thanksgiving Service at St George's Chapel in honor of the late King Constantine. The disgraced royal was spotted alongside his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, and their eldest daughter, Princess Beatrice despite losing his military title and use of HRH.
"Prince Andrew and the Yorks are firmly back in the fold," a source told an outlet. "There's a feeling that, no matter what Sarah's personal faults – and she can be like Marmite in that respect – she has been a good mother to the girls and loyal to Andrew."
Andrew was stripped of his HRH status in 2022 after he was accused assaulting Virginia Giuffre, but the scandal recently resurfaced after court documents from Jeffrey Epstein's case were unsealed. Court files revealed a woman claimed Andrew groped her when she was a minor. Although many experts predicted the news would put an end to Andrew's public life, he was seen at Windsor on Tuesday, January 27.
While Andrew and Ferguson walked into the chapel, Prince William's absence was noticeable.
“Unfortunately, The Prince of Wales is no longer able to attend the King Constantine Memorial Service this morning due to a personal matter,” the palace said in a statement.
OK! previously reported royal editor Charlotte Griffiths predicted Andrew would lean on the Duchess of York to help salvage his image.
"Even though they're not married, she is very much on hand nonstop to just keep him going," she told GB News.
"There are some basic things that you can do if you're a posh royal living in the country, and actually he's been socially outcast from even some of those," she continued. "So he certainly can't do any charity work or any royal work of any kind. Especially now in the light of this second batch of documents."
Ever since Andrew's connection to Epstein resurfaced, American royal commentator Kinsey Schofield stated the Windsors wouldn't completely distance themselves from the veteran.
"The royal family will stand by Andrew no matter what," Schofield told GB News.
"We saw it not only at Sandringham, but remember those clear pictures we saw of Prince Andrew in the car with both the Prince and Princess of Wales on the way to church at Balmoral," the podcaster continued. "I think that he has stressed to them that he that there are no more skeletons in the closet."
Andrew's rumored behavior will leave a stain on the monarchy's legacy, but he continues to attend royal events.
"It's not a great look, and I do think that you are as strong as your weakest team member. Unfortunately, he's their weakest team member," Schofield noted. "But they're going to stand by him. It's never complain, never explain. That's what their strategy is going to be."
"I've said for a while that I do think that it would enhance his PR because we like Fergie," the podcaster added.
