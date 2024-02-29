Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson Are 'Firmly Back in the Fold' After Duke of York's Recent Jeffrey Epstein Scandal

"Prince Andrew and the Yorks are firmly back in the fold," a source told an outlet. "There's a feeling that, no matter what Sarah's personal faults – and she can be like Marmite in that respect – she has been a good mother to the girls and loyal to Andrew."

Andrew was stripped of his HRH status in 2022 after he was accused assaulting Virginia Giuffre, but the scandal recently resurfaced after court documents from Jeffrey Epstein's case were unsealed. Court files revealed a woman claimed Andrew groped her when she was a minor. Although many experts predicted the news would put an end to Andrew's public life, he was seen at Windsor on Tuesday, January 27.