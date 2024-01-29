Sarah Ferguson Won't Remarry Prince Andrew Because It Would 'Complicate' Things Amid Jeffrey Epstein Scandal

“There’s long been speculation regarding whether or not Andrew and Fergie will remarry," royal author Victoria Arbiter told GB News. “But their current situation seems to suit them both well so why complicate things?”

As Andrew's popularity declines, Ferguson continues to gush over their connection in interviews.

"We always say we are the most contented divorced couple in the world," the author previously said during a television appearance. “We're divorced to each other, not from each other.”