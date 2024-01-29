OK Magazine
Sarah Ferguson Won't Remarry Prince Andrew Because It Would 'Complicate' Things Amid Jeffrey Epstein Scandal

sarah ferguson wont remarry prince andrew
By:

Jan. 29 2024, Published 3:59 p.m. ET

Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew have a unique dynamic after finalizing their divorce in 1996. Although the duo decided to go their separate ways, they continue to live together in the Royal Lodge — and the Duchess of York has fiercely protected her ex-husband after he was accused of assaulting minors and being close friends with Jeffrey Epstein.

sarah ferguson wont remarry prince andrew
Source: MEGA

Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew wed in 1986.

“There’s long been speculation regarding whether or not Andrew and Fergie will remarry," royal author Victoria Arbiter told GB News. “But their current situation seems to suit them both well so why complicate things?”

As Andrew's popularity declines, Ferguson continues to gush over their connection in interviews.

"We always say we are the most contented divorced couple in the world," the author previously said during a television appearance. “We're divorced to each other, not from each other.”

sarah ferguson wont remarry prince andrew
Source: MEGA

Sarah Ferguson has been a vocal supporter of Prince Andrew.

In the past, the former reality star admitted her current dynamic with Andrew is convienet for them.

“Fergie’s previously said they’re the happiest divorced couple she knows so there’s little to be gained by remarrying," Arbiter continued. “They’ve always shown immense loyalty toward each other and clearly their relationship works exactly as it is.”

sarah ferguson wont remarry prince andrew
Source: MEGA

Sarah Ferguson still lives at the Royal Lodge with Prince Andrew.

OK! previously reported royal editor Charlotte Griffiths believes the Duchess of York was "drafted in on wifely duties" after unsealed Epstein court documents revealed a woman accused Andrew of groping her when she was a teen.

"Even though they're not married, she is very much on hand nonstop to just keep him going," she said on GB News.

"There are some basic things that you can do if you're a posh royal living in the country, and actually he's been socially outcast from even some of those," she explained. "So he certainly can't do any charity work or any royal work of any kind. Especially now in the light of this second batch of documents."

sarah ferguson wont remarry prince andrew
Source: MEGA

Sarah Ferguson was supported by Prince Andrew and their daughters after her cancer scare.

Andrew was stripped of his HRH status in 2022, but he continued to attend important royal events — including King Charles' coronation.

"The royal family will stand by Andrew no matter what," American royal commentator Kinsey Schofield noted.

"We saw it not only at Sandringham, but remember those clear pictures we saw of Prince Andrew in the car with both the Prince and Princess of Wales on the way to church at Balmoral," the podcaster continued. "I think that he has stressed to them that he that there are no more skeletons in the closet."

Andrew's fall from grace will leave a stain on the monarchy's reputation, but Charles isn't expected to completely cut his brother off.

"It's not a great look and I do think that you are as strong as your weakest team member and unfortunately he's their weakest team member," Schofield noted. "But they're going to stand by him. It's never complain, never explain. That's what their strategy is going to be."

"I've said for a while that I do think that it would enhance his PR because we like Fergie," Schofield added.

