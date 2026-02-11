Sarah Ferguson Trying to Keep Her 'Distance' From Disgraced Ex Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor After Cutting Him Off, Source Claims

Article continues below advertisement

Sarah Ferguson is trying to put as much space between her and ex-Prince Andrew as she can. After she and her ex-husband were pushed out of their Royal Lodge home, the former Duchess of York, 66, is reportedly spending time in the French Alps and the United Arab Emirates as she figures out her next move.

The Ex-Duchess Is Looking for Her Next Job

Source: MEGA Sarah Ferguson and ex-Prince Andrew divorced in 1996 after 10 years of marriage.

Ferguson has been “getting her head together" during this difficult time, a source told Daily Mail. The insider claimed that the Weight Watchers spokesperson told her friends: “When I come back, I am going to have to put some distance between myself and Andrew.” “I need to get back to work. I need money," Ferguson also allegedly said to her pals.

Sarah Ferguson Has Been Enjoying Time Away From the Spotlight in the UAE

Source: MEGA Sarah Ferguson has been spending time in Doha with daughter Princess Eugenie.

Ferguson has also been spending some quality time with daughter, Princess Eugenie, in Doha, Qatar, in recent weeks. While Andrew, 65, is now living at the Firm's Sandringham Estate in Norfolk, Ferguson won't be moving in with him. The former couple, who were married from 1986 until 1996, have lived together at Royal Lodge since 2008. Last October, King Charles kicked Andrew and Ferguson out of their Windsor abode and took away their royal titles.

Source: MEGA Former Prince Andrew was booted out of Royal Lodge home last year.

This new development comes amid the children's book author also wanting to “cut off all contact" with Andrew. A source told Rob Shuter's Substack page on February 9 how "the former duchess benefited from Andrew for years." “She lived for free in the Royal Lodge and now that the perks are gone, so is her home and so is her loyalty," the insider said. Ferguson now "believes distancing herself [from Andrew] now might save what’s left of her reputation," they continued.

Sarah Ferguson's Book Was Canceled as a Result of Her Scandals

Source: MEGA Sarah Ferguson's book was allegedly trashed last November and pulled from publication.