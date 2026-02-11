or
Sarah Ferguson Trying to Keep Her 'Distance' From Disgraced Ex Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor After Cutting Him Off, Source Claims

image of Sarah Ferguson
Source: MEGA

Sarah Ferguson is trying to stay away from her scandalous ex-husband, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, after they moved out of their Royal Lodge home.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Feb. 11 2026, Published 12:31 p.m. ET

Sarah Ferguson is trying to put as much space between her and ex-Prince Andrew as she can.

After she and her ex-husband were pushed out of their Royal Lodge home, the former Duchess of York, 66, is reportedly spending time in the French Alps and the United Arab Emirates as she figures out her next move.

The Ex-Duchess Is Looking for Her Next Job

image of prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson
Source: MEGA

Sarah Ferguson and ex-Prince Andrew divorced in 1996 after 10 years of marriage.

Ferguson has been “getting her head together" during this difficult time, a source told Daily Mail.

The insider claimed that the Weight Watchers spokesperson told her friends: “When I come back, I am going to have to put some distance between myself and Andrew.”

“I need to get back to work. I need money," Ferguson also allegedly said to her pals.

Sarah Ferguson Has Been Enjoying Time Away From the Spotlight in the UAE

image of prince Andrew and princesses Eugenie and beatrice
Source: MEGA

Sarah Ferguson has been spending time in Doha with daughter Princess Eugenie.

Ferguson has also been spending some quality time with daughter, Princess Eugenie, in Doha, Qatar, in recent weeks.

While Andrew, 65, is now living at the Firm's Sandringham Estate in Norfolk, Ferguson won't be moving in with him. The former couple, who were married from 1986 until 1996, have lived together at Royal Lodge since 2008.

Last October, King Charles kicked Andrew and Ferguson out of their Windsor abode and took away their royal titles.

Sarah Ferguson

image of prince Andrew
Source: MEGA

Former Prince Andrew was booted out of Royal Lodge home last year.

This new development comes amid the children's book author also wanting to “cut off all contact" with Andrew.

A source told Rob Shuter's Substack page on February 9 how "the former duchess benefited from Andrew for years."

“She lived for free in the Royal Lodge and now that the perks are gone, so is her home and so is her loyalty," the insider said.

Ferguson now "believes distancing herself [from Andrew] now might save what’s left of her reputation," they continued.

Sarah Ferguson's Book Was Canceled as a Result of Her Scandals

image of prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson
Source: MEGA

Sarah Ferguson's book was allegedly trashed last November and pulled from publication.

“She’s realized she doesn’t need him or his drama," the source revealed. “He can no longer provide her a free home, zero rent… she’s out!"

As Ferguson scrambles for money, her kid's book Flora and Fern: Kindness Along the Way was pulled from publication in November 2025 amid her scandalous association with pedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

Her book signing appearances and events were also canceled at the time. "It's a mess. The book is unsalvageable," one bookstore told Daily Mail. “It’s an acknowledgment of the inevitable. No one is going to want to buy it."

Any printed copies that have since been produced have even been trashed.

