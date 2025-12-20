Prince William Has 'Sympathy' for Princess Eugenie and Beatrice Amid Shamed Dad Andrew Windsor-Mountbatten's Controversies

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

Prince William Knows How It Feels to Have Parents in the Spotlight

Source: MEGA Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie recently attended the royal family's annual Christmas lunch at Buckingham Palace.

She told The Mirror that the Prince of Wales' empathy stems from him having to "endure endless publicity about his parents as he was growing up." "Of course the headlines then were for very different reasons: the disintegration of his parents’ marriage. But it was still traumatic for a young boy. You have to feel for these young women," Bond explained.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Prince William will always have a soft spot for his cousins.

Beatrice, 37, and Eugenie, 35, "have not been accused of doing anything wrong," the BBC correspondent added. "They had to watch their parents being humiliated and publicly criticized over many years, and yet they have remained close to the rest of the royal family," she said. Both Andrew and their mother, Sarah Ferguson, have been entangled in scandal regarding Epstein, with them most recently being seen in the latest drop of files from the dead pedophile's estate. The ex-Duke and Duchess of York were spotted in several photos at Epstein's infamous island hanging out with young girls and other public figures.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

King Charles Feels Like He Needs to 'Protect' Beatrice and Eugenie

Source: MEGA Sarah Ferguson and the former Prince Andrew have been exiled from The Firm.

While their parents have kept their distance from the rest of The Firm, Beatrice and Eugenie are still welcomed into the royal fold. The two recently attended the family's early Christmas brunch at Buckingham Palace. Bond also noted how King Charles will still defend his nieces no matter what becomes of their shamed parents. "The late Queen, showed them great affection and the King also seems keen to protect them. So I think everyone would have been very welcoming at the Palace lunch. I was pleased to see them looking so bright and happy," she said. “I imagine the ‘elephant’ in the room would be any discussion about Andrew and Sarah,” Bond explained. “That would just be too awkward for all involved.”

Source: MEGA The royal family's annual Christmas festivities will go down at Sandringham on December 25.