Prince Andrew 'Can’t Say No to Money' as He’s Caught in Another Shady Deal: Source

She further claimed she was fooled into transferring nearly $1 million to Prince Andrew, who said he'd helped her obtain a British passport. Turk also said the money had been a gift from Ibsilen to the disgraced royal as a wedding present for one of his daughters.

"Andrew is maintaining his innocence in all this, as usual," a source spilled to a news outlet. "But his past mistakes and scandals should have taught him a lesson long ago."

"There’s a consensus that Andrew just can’t say no to money," the source revealed. "He’s a huge embarrassment."