Prince Andrew 'Can’t Say No to Money' as He’s Caught in Another Shady Deal: Source
Prince Andrew reached a settlement with a Turkish millionaire who claimed he'd accepted $1.7 million of her fortune from a fraudster named Selman Turk.
Nebahat Evyap Ibsilen, 77, alleged Turk, 37, stole over $50 million from her after she initially hired him to help her transfer her wealth to a new location outside of Turkey.
She further claimed she was fooled into transferring nearly $1 million to Prince Andrew, who said he'd helped her obtain a British passport. Turk also said the money had been a gift from Ibsilen to the disgraced royal as a wedding present for one of his daughters.
"Andrew is maintaining his innocence in all this, as usual," a source spilled to a news outlet. "But his past mistakes and scandals should have taught him a lesson long ago."
"There’s a consensus that Andrew just can’t say no to money," the source revealed. "He’s a huge embarrassment."
Andrew was once friends with Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell. He was later sued by one of their trafficking victims Virginia Giuffre, who claimed she'd been sexually assaulted by him when she was only 17 years old.
The 63-year-old repeatedly denied the allegations and the two reached an out of court settlement for a significant sum in February 2022.
"Prince Andrew intends to make a substantial donation to Ms. Giuffre's charity in support of victims' rights," a statement read at the time. "Prince Andrew has never intended to malign Ms. Giuffre's character, and he accepts that she has suffered both as an established victim of abuse and as a result of unfair public attacks."
The royal has also been under investigation for "international corruption."
The royal family is rumored to be worried about what other allegations could come out about Andrew.
"It feels like more stuff is going to come out on Epstein and there are still unexploded bombs there," an insider said earlier this year.
Royal expert Esther Krakue further claimed, "[King Charles] clearly understands the public and knows the public has no appetite for the likes of the Sussexes or Prince Andrew."
Andrew's many scandals have not only affected him, but also his daughters — Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie — and their ability to become more prominent royal figures.
"If they did become working royals, and they do occasional work, which is fine, but the problem is, of course, the link with Prince Andrew, and, certainly, for the moment, it's unlikely that they would be asked to do more," commentator Richard Fitzwilliams explained. "It's simply a matter of gauging public opinion."
The source spoke with Star magazine about Andrew's settlement.