Sarah Ferguson Is 'Taking Time for Herself' After Shocking 'Second Cancer Diagnosis'
Sarah Ferguson is having a challenging start to the new year, as the Duchess of York recently announced she is now battling skin cancer after being diagnosed with b------ cancer last summer.
“I have been taking some time to myself as I have been diagnosed with malignant melanoma, a form of skin cancer, my second cancer diagnosis within a year after I was diagnosed with b----- cancer this summer and underwent a mastectomy and reconstructive surgery,” Ferguson wrote in an Instagram caption.
The Duchess of York is grappling with another cancer scare, but she remained positive in her announcement.
“It was thanks to the great vigilance of my dermatologist that the melanoma was detected when it was," she continued.
The author revealed the news was "a shock” to her, but she is in “good spirits and grateful for the many messages of love and support.”
“I am resting with family at home now, feeling blessed to have their love and support,” she concluded.
Supermodel Naomi Campbell shared a supportive message in the former royal's comments.
“Praying for recovery seeming love Naomi,” the supermodel penned.
Throughout Ferguson's wellness journey, Prince Andrew and their daughters, Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice, remained by her side. In recent years, Ferguson has been a vocal supporter of the Duke of York, and she is expected to help salvage what is left of his reputation after new accusations emerged.
OK! previously reported unsealed documents from the Jeffrey Epstein case revealed a woman, referred to as Jane Doe 3, accused Andrew of groping her when she was a teen.
Shortly after the news broke, royal editor Charlotte Griffiths predicted Ferguson would be "drafted in on wifely duties" while Andrew transitioned back into a recluse lifestyle.
Currently, the Yorks live together in the Royal Lodge despite their divorce being finalized in 1996.
"Even though they're not married, she is very much on hand nonstop to just keep him going," Griffiths told GB News.
"There are some basic things that you can do if you're a posh royal living in the country, and actually he's been socially outcast from even some of those," she continued. "So he certainly can't do any charity work or any royal work of any kind. Especially now in the light of this second batch of documents."
Andrew's decline in popularity began after Virginia Giuffre accused the royal of abuse and later sued him. The public scandal eventually led to Andrew taking a step back from public duties, and he was stripped of his HRH status in 2022. Although Andrew lost his honorary titles, his famous relatives continued to support him and include him in royal gatherings.
"The royal family will stand by Andrew no matter what," American royal expert Kinsey Schofield said on GB News.
"We saw it not only at Sandringham, but remember those clear pictures we saw of Prince Andrew in the car with both the Prince and Princess of Wales on the way to church at Balmoral," the podcaster continued. "I think that he has stressed to them that he that there are no more skeletons in the closet."