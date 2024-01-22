Sarah Ferguson Is 'Taking Time for Herself' After Shocking 'Second Cancer Diagnosis'

“I have been taking some time to myself as I have been diagnosed with malignant melanoma, a form of skin cancer, my second cancer diagnosis within a year after I was diagnosed with b----- cancer this summer and underwent a mastectomy and reconstructive surgery,” Ferguson wrote in an Instagram caption.

The Duchess of York is grappling with another cancer scare, but she remained positive in her announcement.

“It was thanks to the great vigilance of my dermatologist that the melanoma was detected when it was," she continued.