Sarah Ferguson Says 'Forgiveness Is a Great Thing' as Royal Feud Between Prince Harry and King Charles Goes On
Did Sarah Ferguson hint at family drama after Prince Harry and King Charles failed to reunite in the U.K.?
"I think family unity is key," the Duchess of York said on the red carpet at the 2024 amfAR Gala on Thursday, May 23. "I think the key to life is that we all support each other, and also forgiveness is a great thing. I think forgiveness of yourself and forgiveness of others."
The Duke of Sussex and His Majesty's inability to meet was credited to a scheduling conflict, but royal experts continue to wonder if there is more to the story.
"Harry's unpredictable behavior is hurtful to his father. Even if he were too busy to see Harry — and that is quite possible — to issue an announcement to this effect is unnecessary and benefits no one," Ingrid Seward told an outlet. "This is especially the case when his father is still undergoing cancer treatment and could well be very tired and emotionally fragile."
A spokesperson for the veteran confirmed that he wouldn't see his dad while in London to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games.
“In response to the many inquiries and continued speculation on whether or not the duke will meet with his father while in the U.K. this week, it, unfortunately, will not be possible due to His Majesty’s full program,” a rep said.
“The duke of course is understanding of his father’s diary of commitments and various other priorities and hopes to see him soon," they added.
According to royal correspondent Roya Nikkah, the duke turned down Charles' invitation to stay at a royal estate.
"All the narrative from the moment he [Harry] touched down and we got that statement from Harry's spokesperson saying it's not possible for Harry to see his father, his father is too busy, he completely understands," Nikkah said on "The Royals with Roya and Kate" podcast. "That set the mood music for the whole week that Harry had said 'Pa is too busy to see me.'"
"I just thought something didn't feel quite right about this, so I dug away and dug away a bit deeper and found out that actually, Harry had asked if he could stay and Charles had said, 'Yes, come and stay son,'" she continued. "You come and stay in a royal residence, you are near where I am so it's going to be much easier for me to see you given what's going on with my diary and your diary."
The royal expert later alluded to Harry's statement bothering the king.
"And that turned everything on its head because the narrative from Harry that I wanted to see my father but he is too busy to see me, actually the reality was Charles said, 'Yes, please do come and stay in a royal gaff and that would make it much easier for me to see each other,'" Nikkah shared.
