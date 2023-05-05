Savannah Chrisley Admits She Wasn't Her 'Most Patient Self' When Removed From Southwest Flight: 'We All Have Tough Days'

Following the situation, the 25-year-old took to Instagram to complain about the airline and its attendants. However, soon after, Southwest came out to defend themselves, explaining Chrisley "repeatedly insulted several employees" and was deemed an "unruly passenger," so she was removed from the aircraft and rescheduled for another flight.

"I was literally going for business meetings all day in New York City then flying right back home so I could be home by 8:30 at night to put [my niece] Chloe to bed and to go to school the next morning," the reality TV personality recalled on her podcast. "It was a really long day. Then I get to the airport and I go to get on the flight. The attendant was immediately rude."