Savannah Chrisley Admits She’s Fearful of Getting Married: 'You're Giving Over A Part of Yourself'
Savannah Chrisley doesn't know if she'll ever be ready to walk down the aisle.
The Chrisley Knows Best star confessed on the Tuesday, June 13, episode of her "Unlocked" podcast that she has doubts about saying "I Do."
"It's so hard because in the south, too, you experience this like [perspective of], 'You should be married. You should have kids,'” Savannah told guest Lindsay Ell. “And I say the thought of marriage scares me more than kids.”
“I don't know if it's maybe — and this is gonna sound so bad, but I think maybe because kids, you're in control of, you know?” the reality star said. “So if I were to have a kid, it's my responsibility to take care of them and I make sure they get from point A to point B. All these things.”
On the other hand, "with marriage, it's kind of like you're giving over a part of yourself to someone, so they have the ability to hurt you," Savannah pointed out, noting: "It's a weird thing I'm still trying to figure out in my mind."
Savannah — who gained custody of her brother Grayson and niece Chloe after her convicted parents, Julie and Todd Chrisley, were sentenced in November 2022 — admitted in December that she felt she had to put her own plans on hold while her parents remain behind bars for a combined 19 years.
"In my mind, I can't move on with my life," she told brother Chase Chrisley's fiancée, Emmy Medders, on her podcast. "Until I know that they're going to be there, I can't get married. I can't have a kid. … [But I know] they're going to eventually one day get to be a part of it."
However, over the next several months, it seems Savannah found her footing in this uncertain chapter of her life, as she recently revealed she dated country singer Nate Smith for a short period of time earlier this year.
The romance didn't last long, as she confessed in May that the former flames quietly pumped the breaks on their relationship due to her demanding schedule caring for her family members.
“He needs someone who’s going to be able to go to those things and enjoy them with him," she explained during a podcast episode of his career that is "taking off." Knowing that there was no way she could join him on tour "without feeling guilty for leaving the kids," Savannah and Nate called things off.
“So I have to figure out what a healthy balance is going to be of being able to have a personal life while having the kids and everything else involved," she said of how she plans to handle this uncharted territory following her parents' arrest for tax evasion and bank fraud.