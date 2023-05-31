Savannah Chrisley Confesses Suicide Attempt Before Family's First Show Was 'a Cry for Help' After Suffering 'From Really Bad Depression'
Savannah Chrisley is looking back on her attempt at taking her own life when she was about 15 or 16 years old.
"I didn’t really have a life-or-death experience, but I did try committing suicide so that potentially was maybe my life-or-death experience," the Chrisley Knows Best star told mental health and addiction awareness advocate Patrick Custer on the Tuesday, May 30, episode of her "Unlocked" podcast.
Explaining that the incident occurred right before her family began filming their reality show, Savannah pointed out: "But for me, it was more a cry for help."
Because of how traumatic the situation was, the reality star admitted that she doesn't remember a lot of the details.
Said Savannah, "It’s so crazy because when you go through so much trauma, I feel like your mind just blocks it out."
“I also feel like, too, there were maybe some side effects to what I had done to where it affected my memory, but it all really was a blur,” the 25-year-old continued, previously revealing during an April episode that she "took a bottle of pills" because she "suffered from really bad depression."
Savannah did, however, recall "waking up in the hospital, [her] parents being there and discussions being had." She also remembered “lying to the doctors because [she] didn’t want to be held at the hospital.”
Looking back on that time period, Savannah noted it was "hard coming off of that straight into reality television in front of the world and having even more thrown at you." As for her approach when it came to dealing with the "hiccup" while cameras were rolling, she told her guest that she masked the suicide attempt and reminded herself that she's "fine."
Despite shoving her troubles under the rug, Savannah said her convicted parents, Todd and Julie Chrisley, “stepped up” after her hospitalization.
“My dad spent countless hours with me every day, just trying to get me to talk, telling me his life stories, his trauma,” said Savannah. “Trying to let me know, like, ‘Hey, I’m not this perfect person you’ve always thought I am. I’ve gone through stuff in my life, too. I’ve had trauma. I want you to feel comfortable.'”
Savannah previously credited preacher Joel Osteen with “kinda saving” her, explaining Todd showed her a Bible verse the morning after her suicide attempt and that, “in a snap of a finger" after hearing the verse. “I went from this anger towards God to in my heart saying, ‘All right, God, you know what, why not me?’ Like, ‘What makes me any better to have to go through these things than anyone else?'”
Savannah's parents are currently serving a combined 19 years behind bars for bank fraud and tax evasion.