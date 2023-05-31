Savannah Chrisley Confesses Suicide Attempt Before Family's First Show Was 'a Cry for Help' After Suffering 'From Really Bad Depression'

“My dad spent countless hours with me every day, just trying to get me to talk, telling me his life stories, his trauma,” said Savannah. “Trying to let me know, like, ‘Hey, I’m not this perfect person you’ve always thought I am. I’ve gone through stuff in my life, too. I’ve had trauma. I want you to feel comfortable.'”

Savannah previously credited preacher Joel Osteen with “kinda saving” her, explaining Todd showed her a Bible verse the morning after her suicide attempt and that, “in a snap of a finger" after hearing the verse. “I went from this anger towards God to in my heart saying, ‘All right, God, you know what, why not me?’ Like, ‘What makes me any better to have to go through these things than anyone else?'”

Savannah's parents are currently serving a combined 19 years behind bars for bank fraud and tax evasion.