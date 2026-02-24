Savannah Guthrie's Husband Michael Feldman Visited Her 'Today' Show Costars as Her Mom Remains Missing: 'There Were a Lot of Tears'
As the search for Savannah Guthrie’s missing mother stretches into its 23rd day, her husband, Michael Feldman, is leaning on the people who know her best — and making sure they know how much their support means to her.
According to a source, Feldman stopped by to visit Guthrie’s colleagues at the Today show about two weeks ago. An insider who was there described the gathering as “very emotional.”
“There were a lot of tears,” they said, explaining that Feldman came on behalf of his wife to say thank you.
Right now, Guthrie and her family have largely stayed out of the public eye, focusing on any next steps in the case.
“It was great for him to look everyone in the eye and vice versa," the insider dished.
“It was a large group, and he went around and thanked everyone, and got a bunch of hugs,” the insider added. “This is an extension of their family, and never more so than now. They’re more than coworkers. The tears were real, and [the colleagues] are struggling too.”
However, Savannah’s “not in a position to respond to anyone right now because it’s too overwhelming, but she’s seeing the messages, and hears the prayers,” the first source revealed.
Still, her coworkers haven’t stopped showing up.
They’ve reportedly been asking, “Can we send clothes, arrange for food? Can we take the kids? [Can we] create a distraction at a moment that helps them manage through this as a family?’ The love is real.”
As OK! previously reported, Feldman was also seen arriving in Arizona as the desperate search for Guthrie’s 84-year-old mom, Nancy Guthrie, continues. He kept a low profile upon landing at Tucson International Airport on Tuesday, February 17.
The businessman wore a gray sweatshirt over a black shirt, paired with jeans and gray sneakers. He carried two suitcases as he walked through the airport. Notably, the couple’s two children, Vale, 11, and Charley, 9, were not with him. Just days earlier, he had been spotted traveling with them in Florida.
Meanwhile, Savannah has remained in Arizona as authorities continue to try to find more answers about Nancy.
As OK! previously reported, a masked man seen in doorbell camera footage may have been at the home on an earlier date.
However, Chris Nanos, the Pima County Sheriff, pushed back on that theory.
“There is no evidence to support that… and there is no evidence to support it was all on the same day,” he said.
“It is speculative at best and remains part of an ongoing investigation,” he added.
Chris acknowledged that the masked suspect could have returned on another day. In one of the images shared by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) on February 10, the man appears without a backpack or gun.
He added: “It could be accurate. We just don’t have evidence to support when each image was taken… There is no date or timestamp and we are still investigating it.”
In a separate statement, police emphasized that "conclusions will be guided by verifiable evidence" rather than speculation.