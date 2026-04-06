Who Is Savannah Guthrie's Brother Camron? Everything to Know After He Was Slammed for 'Sick' Reaction Amid Mom Nancy's Disappearance

Article continues below advertisement

Camron Guthrie Is the Eldest of 3 Siblings

Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram Camron Guthrie is Savannah's older brother.

Article continues below advertisement

Camron Guthrie Is a Former Air National Guard Pilot

Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram Savannah Guthrie's brother was in the Air Force.

Camron is a former Air National Guard pilot. During a July 2012 segment on Today, Camron and Savannah took a flight in an F-16 aircraft. Then, in August 2018, he logged his final flight as an F-16 pilot, which the Today co-anchor celebrated on Instagram. "Col. Charles Camron 'ARLO' Guthrie on his final flight as an F-16 pilot. He retired from military flying this weekend and we were so honored to see his last flight," Savannah captioned a photoset. "I have never been more proud of my big brother. He has flown for our country for 26 years, and continues to serve proudly in the 'Green Mountain Boys' - the Vermont Air National Guard. He is the pride of our family and one of this country's finest. #applause."

Article continues below advertisement

Camron Guthrie Pleaded With Potential Abductor Following Mom Nancy's Kidnapping

Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram Camron Guthrie keeps his personal life private.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

On February 5, Savannah uploaded a solo video of Camron asking for contact with the alleged kidnapper. "This is Camron Guthrie and I'm speaking for the Guthrie family," he said in the clip. "Whoever it out there holding our mother, we want to hear from you. We haven't heard anything directly. We need you to reach out and we need a way to communicate with you so we can move forward. But first, we have to know if you have our mom. We want to talk to you and we are waiting for contact." The post included the caption, "Bring her home."

Article continues below advertisement

Camron Guthrie Was the First to Raise the Possibility of Kidnapping in Mom Nancy's Case

Source: MEGA Savannah Guthrie appeared in her first interview on 'Today' since her mom's disappearance.

In her pre-taped interview on Today, Savannah told Hoda her brother was the first to consider a possible kidnapping after their mother went missing. She said Camron "spent his career in the military and worked in intelligence and is a fighter pilot and just brilliant, and he saw very clearly right away what this was." "And even on the phone when I called him, he knew. He said, 'I think she's been kidnapped for ransom,'" she continued.

Article continues below advertisement

Camron Guthrie Was Slammed Over His Response to Savannah Amid Mom Nancy's Disappearance

Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram Camron Guthrie recorded an emotional video plea on Instagram.