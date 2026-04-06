Who Is Savannah Guthrie's Brother Camron? Everything to Know After He Was Slammed for 'Sick' Reaction Amid Mom Nancy's Disappearance
April 6 2026, Published 6:00 a.m. ET
Camron Guthrie Is the Eldest of 3 Siblings
Savannah Guthrie's brother, Camron Guthrie, made headlines for the wrong reasons as the family continues searching for their missing mom, Nancy Guthrie.
Long before the Guthrie siblings pursued their respective careers, Camron, Savannah and Annie Guthrie were raised in Tucson, Ariz., by their parents, Nancy and Charles. Camron is the eldest and the family's only son.
"My siblings are amazing," Savannah told Hoda Kotb in her first interview since Nancy went missing. "And we are a unit. And I talked about how brilliant my brother is. But my sister is equally brilliant, and also has special powers of intuition and faith and language and depth and heart."
Camron Guthrie Is a Former Air National Guard Pilot
Camron is a former Air National Guard pilot.
During a July 2012 segment on Today, Camron and Savannah took a flight in an F-16 aircraft. Then, in August 2018, he logged his final flight as an F-16 pilot, which the Today co-anchor celebrated on Instagram.
"Col. Charles Camron 'ARLO' Guthrie on his final flight as an F-16 pilot. He retired from military flying this weekend and we were so honored to see his last flight," Savannah captioned a photoset. "I have never been more proud of my big brother. He has flown for our country for 26 years, and continues to serve proudly in the 'Green Mountain Boys' - the Vermont Air National Guard. He is the pride of our family and one of this country's finest. #applause."
Camron Guthrie Pleaded With Potential Abductor Following Mom Nancy's Kidnapping
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
On February 5, Savannah uploaded a solo video of Camron asking for contact with the alleged kidnapper.
"This is Camron Guthrie and I'm speaking for the Guthrie family," he said in the clip. "Whoever it out there holding our mother, we want to hear from you. We haven't heard anything directly. We need you to reach out and we need a way to communicate with you so we can move forward. But first, we have to know if you have our mom. We want to talk to you and we are waiting for contact."
The post included the caption, "Bring her home."
Camron Guthrie Was the First to Raise the Possibility of Kidnapping in Mom Nancy's Case
In her pre-taped interview on Today, Savannah told Hoda her brother was the first to consider a possible kidnapping after their mother went missing.
She said Camron "spent his career in the military and worked in intelligence and is a fighter pilot and just brilliant, and he saw very clearly right away what this was."
"And even on the phone when I called him, he knew. He said, 'I think she's been kidnapped for ransom,'" she continued.
Camron Guthrie Was Slammed Over His Response to Savannah Amid Mom Nancy's Disappearance
Elsewhere in the interview, Savannah said she wondered whether her fame had led to her mother being kidnapped. She then asked her brother why Nancy was taken.
"I said, 'Do you think [it was] because of me?' And he said, 'I'm sorry, sweetie, but yeah, maybe,'" she shared as she broke down in tears.
The quote, which went viral after the interview was released, left the public taken aback.
"JFC — it is not her fault. Her brother should be ashamed of himself," one said, while a second wrote, "What an awful thing to say as a sibling."
"She's already going to have trauma from this incident, her brother did NOT have to add guilt into the mix when it is 100 percent not her fault at all," another responded. "The people at fault are the ones who kidnapped their mother. Her brother is sick for saying that."