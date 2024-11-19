Wild Sean 'Diddy' Combs Party Revealed: Used Condoms, Razor Blades and Blood on Sheets Found by Property Manager After Meek Mill's 27th Birthday — Watch
Sean "Diddy" Combs rented a massive $7.5 million mansion to throw rapper Meek Mill a wild 27th birthday party in 2014 — and according to property manager Jason Haight, the now-disgraced music producer had some very specific requests.
Haight claimed he was told that "all interior bedroom door locks were to be ordered new and left unopened for their arrival for security purposes as they would need to supervise the installation" and both keys had to be "given to Mr. Combs directly and nobody else" prior to the event.
They also asked that all the smoke detectors be replaced with brand new ones, but rather than have Haight take care of it, Combs' team had them shipped to him and they installed them "upon arrival."
The manager also agreed to stay on the property in case there were any issues during the party.
"I told them I have a detached guest house in the rear of the property and that unless they summon me I will stay there," he added.
Haight rented out the lavish venue for a whopping $25,000 for one night with an estimate of 850 guests. However, the property manager said more than 900 people showed up and they left a shocking mess.
After the blowout party, he found everything from empty bottles of alcohol to hundreds of razor blades left in the home.
"The bedrooms the following day were disgusting," Haight told a news outlet in an interview published on Tuesday, November 19. "There were broken bottles of alcohol, used condoms, blood on the beddings, powder, razor blades by the hundreds, lubricant on the dressers and marble floors. I found panties, bras, and even two iPhones in the bushes behind the bowling alley."
Haight also alleged he found roughly half an ounce of cocaine at his home after the event.
"I thought it was powdered sugar everywhere," he quipped.
Video snippets of the event revealed several celebrity guests were there, including French Montana, Lil Durk, and Vine star King Bach. There was also a number of curvy exotic dancers in in skimpy clothing and a naked woman lying on a table being used as a sushi platter.
Another clip revealed Mill, Montana and Diddy on a small stage laughing as they asked if there was "liquor up there."
