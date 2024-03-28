Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Former Backup Dancer Tanika Ray 'Knew to Avoid' the Disgraced Rapper 'at All Costs'

Ray, who also used to host Extra, said she decided to break her silence on the matter after listening to The Grio’s creative director and former MSNBC host Touré share a disturbing story about Combs during an interview with Joy Reid on Tuesday night, March 26.

Touré admitted he knew the Bad Boy Records founder "well enough to call him" and ask for a favor, as he explained a time from roughly a decade ago when he phoned Combs to see if he would hire one of his male family members as an intern.