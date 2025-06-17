Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Defense Doesn't 'Have a Strong Case' to Call for Mistrial After Challenging Dismissal of Juror No. 6, Expert Explains

While the individual was kicked out of court, he likely won't face any legal consequence despite being accused of providing conflicting information about where he lived.

Juror No. 6 was selected for the trial under the impression he lived in the Bronx, though he later mentioned sleeping at his girlfriend's home in New Jersey on most nights.

"In severe cases of juror misconduct, jurors can be held in contempt of court or even face criminal charges," Swafford notes. "In my opinion, based on the reports I've reviewed, the dismissed juror's misconduct didn't rise to that severe level where a judge would be likely to impose consequences."