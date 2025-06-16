Sean 'Diddy' Combs Trial: Judge Concerned Juror Is Discussing Case Outside of Court After They Receive Mysterious Text
More drama has erupted involving the jury for Sean "Diddy" Combs' trafficking and racketeering trial.
On Friday, June 13, a juror allegedly informed the court about a mysterious text message he received, causing Judge Arun Subramanian to raise concerns about whether the individual had been speaking about the case and his role in the jury outside of the Lower Manhattan courthouse.
Text Message Alarms Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Trial Judge
Sources with direct knowledge of the situation claimed the juror was sent a text message from a phone number he didn't recognize, asking him whether he was Juror No. 6 — who was officially dismissed from the case's main jury due to apparent inconsistencies in the male juror's living situation.
According to insiders, the juror decided to alert the judge about the strange text message because he felt it was something Subramanian should know — and he was right.
Judge Subramanian reportedly had loads of questions for the person about what the message said and the phone number from which it came.
Judge Fears Case Is Being Discussed Outside of Court
While the juror insisted he didn't recognize the number, the phone notification caused Judge Subramanian to grow worried about whether the individual was discussing the trial with people outside of the jury — which they were specifically ordered not to do and would be a major violation of instructions.
After dismissing Juror No. 6 on Monday morning, Judge Subramanian vowed to revisit the second juror's text message situation upon conclusion of the day's testimony.
While the juror who received the text message has not been dismissed from the case at this time, an alternate already stepped in for Juror No. 6.
Juror No. 6 Dismissed From Sean 'Diddy' Combs Trial
The one removed from the case was described as a 41-year-old Black male who provided conflicting information about where he lived. While he claimed to have a place in the Bronx, he also mentioned spending most nights at his girlfriend's home in New Jersey.
The man had his phone confiscated by the judge on Friday amid concerns about whether he was having conversations with a colleague about the high-profile trial.
Juror No. 6 was replaced by a 57-year-old male accountant from Westchester, N.Y.
Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Defense Team Fights for Mistrial
Combs' defense team tried challenging the dismissal of Juror No. 6 by submitting a letter of appeal — arguing there was "no valid basis" to dispose of the juror.
"Mr. Combs will be substantially prejudiced in the dismissal of this juror," a June 15 letter to the judge from the Bad Boy Records founder's attorneys read. "And because there is no factual basis to remove him, under Fazio, the court lacks discretion to do so."
Combs' defense called for a mistrial while anticipating the juror's release, noting, "we understand the court has refused to find any discriminatory motive in the government's actions with respect to its peremptory strikes or this motion. However we respectfully, and regrettably, disagree."
"Unfortunately, when considered against that background it is impossible to believe that this motion is merely a good-faith attempt to raise a valid question about the juror's integrity rather than an effort to take advantage of an opportunity to strike yet another Black male from the jury," their message concluded.