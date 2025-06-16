Sean 'Diddy' Combs Trial: Judge Concerned Juror Is Discussing Case Outside of Court After They Receive Mysterious Text

Sources with direct knowledge of the situation claimed the juror was sent a text message from a phone number he didn't recognize, asking him whether he was Juror No. 6 — who was officially dismissed from the case's main jury due to apparent inconsistencies in the male juror's living situation.

According to insiders, the juror decided to alert the judge about the strange text message because he felt it was something Subramanian should know — and he was right.

Judge Subramanian reportedly had loads of questions for the person about what the message said and the phone number from which it came.