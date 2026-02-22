EXCLUSIVE Inside Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis' Hollywood Comeback After Couple Was Ridiculed for Backing Pal Danny Masterson Source: MEGA Inside Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis' return to Hollywood after they supported pal Danny Masterson. Aaron Tinney Feb. 22 2026, Published 7:00 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher had not attended a major awards ceremony for four years.

Article continues below advertisement

Now, with Kutcher starring in Ryan Murphy's forthcoming series The Beauty alongside Evan Peters and Rebecca Hall, their reappearance appears anything but accidental. A friend close to the couple said: "Walking that Golden Globes carpet was symbolic. It wasn't just another awards show appearance – it was a very deliberate statement that they're ready to step back into the spotlight and be counted again. They know they mishandled things in the past and there's genuine regret there. The fallout knocked them from being Hollywood's most bankable, widely liked pair to people who felt shut out of the industry almost overnight. That shift has been humbling and, at times, painful." The source continued: "They've had to sit with the embarrassment and accept that public perception changed dramatically."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Ashton Kutcher stars in 'The Beauty.'

Article continues below advertisement

"For a long time they felt frozen out socially and professionally. Showing up together now is their way of saying they've taken stock, they've learned lessons, and they're not going to hide anymore," the insider added. Kutcher's acting career stalled after his 2021 rom-com Your Place or Mine. According to the same source, Murphy's offer represented a turning point. An insider said: "Ashton genuinely felt as though someone had thrown him a rescue line when Ryan Murphy came calling. After a period where the phone wasn't ringing the way it used to, landing that role meant more to him than just another credit – it felt like validation that he still has a place in the film and TV industry. He's now incredibly focused on proving himself again. There's a real sense of wanting to draw a line under the speculation and the headlines that have followed him, and to let the work speak instead. In his mind, this project is the first meaningful step toward repairing his reputation. If audiences respond well and the show takes off, he believes it could accelerate everything – putting him back in contention far quicker than many people expect."

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Ashton Kutcher wrote a letter of support for Danny Masterson.

Article continues below advertisement

The reputational damage against him dates back to letters Kutcher and Kunis wrote in support of Masterson, their former costar. Kutcher told the Los Angeles trial judge Masterson was a man who treated people "with decency, equality, and generosity," adding he was "an exceptional older brother figure." After public outrage, the pair released a video apology, insisting they did not intend to undermine victims' testimony or retraumatize them, and Kutcher stepped down as chair of his anti-child s-- abuse organization. Old interviews have also resurfaced. Speaking in 2002 on The Rosie O'Donnell Show, Kunis said of her first onscreen kiss with Kutcher: "I've never kissed a guy. I was a 14-year-old little girl, and I was extremely scared for my life. He was very nice about it, like, 'Don't worry about it.'" Kutcher later joked: "They were like, 'You guys are going to be making out in this scene.' And I'm thinking, 'Wait, this is slightly illegal.'" He also recalled: "Danny bet me like 20 bucks I wouldn't do it." Kunis added: "I didn't let him, but I think he tried." Further criticism followed remarks Kutcher made at 25 about Hilary Duff, and his long association with Combs. "I've got a lot I can't tell…Diddy party stories, man. That was like, some weird memory lane," Kutcher once said.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher apologized supporting Danny Masterson.