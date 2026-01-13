Ashton Kutcher Accused of Going on a 'Redemption Tour' After Facing Fallout Over Ties to Convicts Sean 'Diddy' Combs and Danny Masterson

Article continues below advertisement

Ashton Kutcher is being accused of going on a "redemption tour" as he begins to promote his new series Beauty after getting roped in to Sean "Diddy" Combs and Danny Masterson's scandals. The actor appeared on the Monday, January 12, episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, where he chatted about the show and even got physical with Jimmy Fallon as he taught him jiujitsu moves.

Source: @fallontonight/youtube Ashton Kutcher's appearance on 'The Tonight Show' was met with criticism.

However, the playfulness did nothing for some critics, who complained via social media. "This some kind of redemption tour?" one person asked, while another said, "How quick people forget and move on." "Don’t forget that Ashton Kutcher wanted leniency for Danny Masterson," a third individual penned. The televised appearance is his second public outing in two days, as he and wife Mila Kunis attended the 2026 Golden Globes on Sunday, January 12.

Inside Ashton Kutcher's Relationship With Sean 'Diddy' Combs

As OK! reported, the That '70s Show alum came under fire in 2025 amid Diddy's s-- trafficking trial, where numerous shocking details about Combs' sexual parties, known as "freak offs," came to light. Though Kutcher was never mentioned in court, old comments about his friendship with Combs began resurfacing. In a 2019 appearance on Hot Ones, host Sean Evans asked about hanging out with the rapper, to which the movie star replied, "I've got a lot I can't tell." The music mogul is currently serving a 50-month sentence in jail on prostitution charges.

Source: mega In 2019, Kutcher admitted 'there's a lot I can't tell' about the time he spent with Sean 'Diddy' Combs.

In addition, in 2024, both the dad-of-two and his wife were slammed for sending a character letter to the judge to ask for leniency in Masterson's rape case. The Two and a Half Men alum described Masterson as his "role model," insisting he's "been nothing but a positive influence on me." "He's an extraordinarily honest and intentional human being. Over [our] 25 year relationship I don't ever recall him lying to me," the former model continued. "He's taught me about being direct and confronting issues in life and relationships head-on, resolving them, and moving forward."

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis Issued an Apology Video

Source: mega Kutcher referred to Masterson as a 'positive influence' when the latter was accused of rape.

The spouses were met with swift backlash, prompting them to release an apology video. "We support victims," Kunis expressed. "We have done this historically through our work and will continue to do so in the future." "The letters were not written to question the legitimacy of the judicial system or the validity of the jury's ruling," the Family Guy star explained, to which Kutcher said, "They were intended for the judge to read and not to undermine the testimony of the victims or retraumatize them in any way. We would never want to do that. And we're sorry if that has taken place."

Source: @aplusk/instagram The couple insisted they stand with victims after sending a character letter to support Danny Masterson.