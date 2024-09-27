Sean 'Diddy' Combs Sued by Woman for Sexual Assault After He Allegedly Drugged Her and Got Her Pregnant: Report
Sean "Diddy" Combs has reportedly been sued by an unnamed woman who accused him of sexual assault, harassment and forcing her to take illicit substances.
The Friday, September 27, court filing alleged the music producer and the woman — who was only referred to as Jane Doe — met while they were overseas in 2020.
Jane Doe said she was a frequent guest at his homes in Los Angeles, Miami and New York over 2021 and 2022. However, according to the lawsuit, the rapper began to use "coercive and harassing language" to get her to visit him.
She also alleged he would send drivers to her residence to intimidate her into going to his home, monitor her conversations and track her locations as a means of control.
When she did travel to visit him, she alleged she was sometimes left with physical injuries, including bruises and a bite mark in 2022.
During one encounter, the woman accused him of drugging her drinks and making her take ketamine, which caused her to eventually lose consciousness. She claimed that he then sexually assaulted her which allegedly left her pregnant.
The legal documents further claimed one of Combs' "associates" tried to talk her into getting an abortion. However, she later suffered a miscarriage.
She accused Combs of continuing to harass her with numerous calls and text messages through July 2024. Jane Doe said his behavior made her feel like she was in danger because she had reportedly seen the disgraced producer physically abuse other women.
Jane Doe is seeking an unnamed amount of money in return for the alleged "trauma, financial and physical injur[ies]" she suffered over the past four years.
As OK! previously reported, Combs was taken into police custody on September 16 in connection with an ongoing human trafficking investigation. The next day, he was charged with racketeering conspiracy, s-- trafficking by force and interstate transportation for the purpose of prostitution.
Earlier this month, he was denied bail twice as a possible "flight risk" and is expected to remain behind bars until his trial.
The trial date has yet to be set.
