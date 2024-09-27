Sean 'Diddy' Combs Sued by Woman for Sexual Assault After He Allegedly Drugged Her and Got Her Pregnant: Report

The legal documents further claimed one of Combs' "associates" tried to talk her into getting an abortion. However, she later suffered a miscarriage.

She accused Combs of continuing to harass her with numerous calls and text messages through July 2024. Jane Doe said his behavior made her feel like she was in danger because she had reportedly seen the disgraced producer physically abuse other women.

Jane Doe is seeking an unnamed amount of money in return for the alleged "trauma, financial and physical injur[ies]" she suffered over the past four years.

